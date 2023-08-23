North Korea says its second attempt to launch a spy satellite has failed

What are described by the North Korean government as rocket launchers during a military parade in Pyongyang (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

North Korea said its second attempt to launch a spy satellite has failed and it will make a third attempt in October, the country’s state media reported.

The North’s state news agency said the launch ended in failure because of an error that happened during a three-stage flight of the rocket.

It cited the country’s aerospace agency as saying that North Korea will conduct a third attempt in October after finding what caused the failure.

The announcement followed a statement by South Korea’s military that North Korea had launched a long-range rocket.

In late May, a North Korean rocket carrying a spy satellite plunged into the sea soon after lift-off, posing a setback to leader Kim Jong Un’s push to establish a space-based surveillance system to better monitor the US and South Korea.

North Korea had since vowed to make a second attempt.