Northern Ireland academic in decades-long probe into Nazi holocaust architect mystery

An Ulster University academic has played a key role in solving the mystery behind one of the architects of the holocaust.

Dr Colm Lowery, a Biomedical Sciences lecturer in Coleraine, was part of a team investigating the disappearance in May 1945 of General Hans Kammler, who was responsible for the construction of Hitler's slave labour sites and concentration camps.

Kammler, a sidekick of SS chief Heinrich Himmler, designed and built Auschwitz and all other concentrations camps.

Through decades of investigation, Dr Lowery and co-authors Dean Reuter and Keith Chester have published The Hidden Nazi: The Untold Story of America's Deal with the Devil.

The book reveals that Kammler's apparent suicide was faked and that he escaped exposure and justice through a secret deal with America.

Dr Lowery said: "At the end of the war he was declared dead and War Crimes Investigators called off their hunt for him.

"An official account was that he died by suicide, something which was backed up by his driver, while Kammler’s wife petitioned the German courts to have him declared officially dead.

Dr Colm Lowery

"But the aide who testified to Kammler’s supposed 'suicide' never produced the general’s dog tags or any other proof of death.

"Adding to the mystery are multiple contradictory accounts of Kammler’s death – each given by men who served under him. The true fate of General Hans Kammler is a conundrum that has baffled historians for decades."

Dr Lowery spent decades investigating the elusive Kammler, uncovering documents unseen since the 1940s.

He posted his research on a Second World War discussion forum online and was contacted by Keith Chester, an investigative researcher from the United States.

With the assistance of Kammler's surviving family, they gained unprecedented access to private archives, letters and interviews, and their research eventually took them to the highest levels of the US government.

The pair teamed up with lawyer Dean Reuter and the trio embarked on an investigation to unlock the mysteries surrounding Kammler.

They found that Kammler was in American custody for months after the war- well after his officially declared suicide.

Kammler never met justice and was hidden from public view.

The book was released in the UK on November 18.

In includes a firsthand interview with Kammler's son as he lay on his deathbed in Germany.