Northern Ireland man (34) charged with online child sexual offences in Australia

A 34-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been charged with online child sexual offences in Australia.

The charge comes following a joint operation between the PSNI and Western Australia’s Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team.

“This is an excellent example of our officers working across international borders to protect vulnerable people wherever they are, identifying and prosecuting offenders wherever they are, and contributing to our goal of keeping people safe both here and beyond” said Chief Inspector Fox of the PSNI’s Policing Unit.

“We will continue to work with international colleagues to prevent similar offences in future from online predators. The offender will be subject to sex offender restrictions if he returns to the UK.”

No further information about the specifics of the man’s crime have been released.