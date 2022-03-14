Northern Ireland people can now provide Ukrainian refugees with safe haven

Sponsors will be paid £350 per month to host families fleeing war as scheme begins roll out

A man wounded in this morning's air strikes at a nearby military complex is assisted by medical staff

Stormont has said people from Northern Ireland will be able to express their interest in providing sanctuary for people fleeing Ukraine from today.

The Homes for Ukraine programme, to be rolled out this week, will allow individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to bring people escaping the war to safety — even if they have no ties to the UK.

Britons offering accommodation to people fleeing Ukraine through the new route will receive a “thank you” payment of £350 per month. Sponsored Ukrainians will be granted three years’ leave to remain in the UK, with entitlement to work and access public services.

Scotland and Wales reacted to the development, pledging to become “super sponsors” for refugees.

The Republic of Ireland has so far received 5,500 refugees and may take in more than 100,000. Taoiseach Micheal Martin said his country had “never experienced anything on this scale before, but we believe we need to do it”.

A spokesperson for Stormont’s Executive Office said the scheme will operate here “and we strongly encourage expressions of interest in providing accommodation from both individuals and groups”.

These can be made through the portal from Monday.

“While not all the details have yet been announced by Westminster, we are working at pace, making preparations so we stand ready to provide sanctuary to Ukrainian refugees,” the spokesperson said.

“Mindful of the pressure on social housing stock, officials are also engaging with councils and the voluntary and community sector to find creative ways of bringing suitable accommodation into use and identifying all available capacity. We are in close contact with the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Communities and Housing and with colleagues in other jurisdictions.

“We will participate fully in this humanitarian effort. Partnership across sectors and wider society will be key to ensuring we can support as many Ukrainian people seeking sanctuary here as possible.”

It comes after the head of Amnesty International in Northern Ireland, Patrick Corrigan, wrote to the head of the Northern Ireland civil service Jayne Brady to ask for “more urgent action” here.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said more than 3,000 visas have been issued to Ukrainians seeking refuge in the UK, with “tens of thousands” potentially set to benefit from a new humanitarian scheme.

He also announced that local authority areas will be entitled to more than £10,000 per Ukrainian refugee using the fresh route to the UK. “Additional payments” will be available to support school-age children who need to be accommodated within the education system, he said.

Asked for his estimate of the number of people it could bring to the UK, he told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “Tens of thousands.”

Meanwhile, 35 people have been killed after Russian cruise missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine’s western border with Nato member Poland. The deadly strike came less than 24 hours after Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country. More than 30 missiles targeted a training facility in Yavoriv, less than 15 miles from the Polish border. More than 130 people were injured.

Elsewhere, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK will “continue to pursue more options for bolstering Ukraine’s self-defence”, as he commended the country’s people on their “fortitude” in the face of aggression.

In a call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Johnson said the UK would “continue to stand behind Ukraine in all their efforts to bring an end to this disastrous conflict”.

He commended Mr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people on their “fortitude”, adding that Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “barbaric actions” were “testing not just Ukraine but all of humanity”, No 10 said.

They both condemned the murders of US filmmaker Brent Renaud and countless innocent Ukrainians.