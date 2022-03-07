Northern Ireland raises £1.4m in four days as part of UK-wide aid drive for Ukraine

People fleeing war-torn Ukraine arrive on a train from Poland at the main railway station in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

More than £1.4m has been raised here to provide aid for Ukraine in what has been described as a “heart-warming show of support”.

Overall, donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal from across the UK have reached £100m — the equivalent of more than £1m an hour since it launched last Thursday.

DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas. Organisers said the funds are already being used inside the invaded nation and at its borders to provide critical supplies for people fleeing.

Aid workers said money is needed rather than specific donated items.

Peter Anderson, Northern Ireland director at Concern Worldwide (UK), said the response was “heart-warming”.

“Along with their local partners, DEC charities are delivering aid on the ground, working to meet people’s immediate needs of food, water, medical assistance, protection and trauma care for those fleeing the conflict,” he said.

“This money will go a long way in supporting that. However, I would urge those who can to continue donating as the number of people affected will undoubtedly continue to rise.”

Kevin McCaughan from the British Red Cross said: “The response in Northern Ireland has been overwhelming, and we thank each and every individual who donated.

“The circumstances facing the people of Ukraine are unimaginable, and we know the need for humanitarian support will exist in the long-term. With this in mind, we would encourage those who feel they can to continue donating and help the people of Ukraine in their darkest hour.”

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone in Northern Ireland and right across the UK who has donated to DEC appeal. We also thank the UK Government, who have matched pound for pound the first £25m donated by the public. Giving through DEC is the most effective way to get the right assistance to the right people.”

The DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal continues. Members of the public can donate at dec.org.uk, by calling 0370 60 60 900, or by texting SUPPORT to 70150 to donate £10.