OceanGate CEO of tragic Titan sub visited Belfast earlier this year and stood where Titanic was built

One of the victims of the Titan sub tragedy had visited the Titanic site in Belfast earlier this year.

Stockton Rush (61), the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions which owned the submersible, visited the docks where the ill-fated ocean liner was built.

Mr Rush was one of five men now known to have died after a "catastrophic implosion” on the sub, which killed those on board instantly.

In a Twitter post from his company on June 6, he was pictured standing in the same dry dock in Belfast that the Titanic ship was manufactured in, over a century ago.

It came as Titanic director and submersible expert James Cameron spoke about the tragic resemblances between the missing Titan submersible and the Titanic itself.

“I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field.”

Cameron told BBC News he predicted the outcome of the ill-fated submersible days before the news was confirmed.

"I felt in my bones what had happened," Cameron said.

"For the sub's electronics to fail and its communication system to fail, and its tracking transponder to fail simultaneously - sub's gone.

"I knew that sub was sitting exactly underneath its last known depth and position. That's exactly where they found it."

As well as being an Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Cameron is a seasoned ocean explorer.

In 2012, he became the first person to do a solo descent to the bottom of the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the Earth's ocean, in the Deepsea Challenger submersible.

Submersible lost on dive to Titanic suffered 'catastrophic implosion' – US Coast Guard

He added:"(It) felt like a prolonged and nightmarish charade where people are running around talking about banging noises and talking about oxygen and all this other stuff.

"I immediately got on the phone to some of my contacts in the deep submersible community. Within about an hour I had the following facts. They were on descent. They were at 3500 metres, heading for the bottom at 3800 metres.

"We now have another wreck that is based on unfortunately the same principles of not heeding warnings."

It comes as the US Navy said they heard a sound consistent with an implosion when communications were lost.

The US Navy went back and analysed its acoustic data and found an anomaly that was "consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost", a senior Navy official told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive acoustic detection system.

The Navy passed on that information to the Coast Guard, which continued its search because the Navy did not consider the data to be definitive.

The US Coast Guard confirmed the tail cone of the deep-sea vessel was discovered around 1,600ft from the bow of the Titanic wreckage during a press conference in Boston.

Rear Admiral John Mauger said further debris was also found, in the North Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Newfoundland, that was "consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber".

All five people onboard the submersible died in the vessel’s catastrophic implosion (OceanGate Expeditions/ PA)

Safety concerns about the sub have been revealed in multiple reports.

Before boarding OceanGate vechiles, travellers were warned in a waiver they had to sign, that “it has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body, and could result in physical injury, disability, motion trauma, or death”.

The disclaimer is part of a long list of concerns regarding the company’s safety record. A lawsuit and a letter from industry leaders pointed to potential issues with the Titan.

The family of another one of the Titan submersible tragedy victims have paid tribute to "a dedicated father" who "lived his life for his family, his business and for the next adventure”.

British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding (58) was among the victims alongside Mr Rush, as was Pakistani-British business adviser Shahzada Dawood (48) and his son Suleman (19), who also reside in the UK.

Former French Navy diver and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet (77) was piloting the submersible. Mr Nargeolet has family in Cork, including a grandson being educated in the city and two adult children.