Off the rails: 'whale's tail' saves train after it runs out of track

Lucky escape: The derailed metro train hanging on a sculpture of a whale’s tail after it rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails near Rotterdam

A train driver in the Netherlands has escaped injury after his front carriage smashed through the end of an elevated section of rails and was caught by a sculpture of a whale's tail.

The train was left perched upon one of two tail fins known as flukes several yards above the ground in Rotterdam.

It created such a stir that authorities urged sightseers to stay away, adding that coronavirus restrictions were in force.

Some 50 people were at the scene as engineers tried to work out how to stabilise and then remove the train.

"A team of experts is investigating how we can make it safe and get it down," Carly Gorter, a spokeswoman for the local security authority, said.

"It's tricky," she added.

The company that operates the metro line said the driver was uninjured and there were no passengers on the train when it crashed through stop barriers at the end of the station in the town of Spijkenisse yesterday morning.

The sculpture, called Whale Tails, was made Maarten Struijs

"It has been there for almost 20 years and... you actually expect the plastic to pulverise a bit, but that is apparently not the case," he told the Dutch national broadcaster NOS.

"I'll make sure that I get a few photos," he added. "I could never have imagined it that way."