One dead after two women attacked at German tourist spot

Two women were attacked near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany (Matthias Schrader/AP/PA)

An American man has been arrested over the death of a US tourist and an assault on another near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany after he allegedly pushed the two women down a steep slope, authorities said.

The incident near the popular tourist attraction happened on Wednesday afternoon. It took place near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge close to the castle that offers a famous view of Neuschwanstein.

The 30-year-old man met the two women, aged 21 and 22, on a hiking path and lured them on to a trail that leads to a viewpoint, police said in a statement.

The man, himself described as a tourist, then “physically attacked” the younger woman, police said. When her companion tried to intervene, he choked her and pushed her down a steep slope, they added.

The man then appears to have allegedly attempted to sexually assault the 21-year-old before pushing her down the slope as well. She fell nearly 50 metres (165 feet), ending up close to her friend.

Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany (Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP)

The mountain rescue service rescued both women.

The 22-year-old was “responsive” and taken to hospital, police said. The 21-year-old was flown by helicopter to hospital with serious injuries and died there overnight.

The suspect left the scene but was arrested nearby shortly afterwards.

Under German law, suspects must be brought before a judge at a closed-doors hearing by the end of the calendar day after their arrest if investigators intend to keep them in custody.

Police said a judge in nearby Kempten on Thursday ordered him held pending a potential indictment and he was taken to jail. He is under investigation on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and a sexual offence.

Police said they and prosecutors were focusing on trying to reconstruct exactly what happened and called for any witnesses to come forward.

Neuschwanstein, in southern Bavaria and close to the Austrian border, is one of Germany’s most popular tourist attractions.