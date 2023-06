Paris firefighters battle blaze following reports of explosion

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on Paris’ Left Bank that has sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted the evacuation of buildings in the neighbourhood, police said.

Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion.