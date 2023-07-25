Pete Davidson to do 50 hours of community service after reckless driving charge

Pete Davidson is to undertake 50 hours of community service to resolve a reckless driving charge (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/PA)

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson will perform 50 hours of community service after facing a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home, authorities in the US said.

The Saturday Night Live and King Of Staten Island star will likely do his community service with the New York Fire Department, where his late father worked, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.

Davidson, 29, was seven years old when his father, Scott, a New York firefighter, died responding to the September 11 terror attacks.

Davidson pleaded not guilty to the charge and was put in an 18-month diversion programme that also includes 12 hours of traffic school, an order to obey all laws and restitution that was not specified.

When Davidson was charged on June 16, prosecutors called the March 4 crash a “serious collision”. No one was reported injured.

Davidson’s latest show, Bupkis, debuted on Peacock in May, and he stars in the forthcoming film Dumb Money.