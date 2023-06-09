Pope ‘sitting up, working from an armchair’ after abdominal op

The Pope is “progressively improving” and sitting in an armchair working following surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the Vatican said.

After a restful night, Francis had breakfast and read the newspapers from his armchair, spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

He quoted doctors as saying Francis’ condition was “progressively improving and the post-operative course is smooth”.

Candles with the image of Pope Francis are left at the entrance of the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome (AP)

The 86-year-old pope was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on Wednesday for his second major abdominal operation in two years, following a 2021 procedure to remove part of his colon.

During the procedure, doctors removed adhesions, or internal scarring, on the intestine that had caused a partial blockage.

They also repaired a hernia that had formed over a previous scar, placing a prosthetic mesh in the abdominal wall.

Francis is expected to remain at Gemelli for several days.