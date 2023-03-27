President Biden expected to make Easter Tuesday trip to Northern Ireland

Huge PSNI security operation focused on April 11 and 12

US President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in Northern Ireland on Easter Tuesday.

Police sources indicated that planning for a presidential visit here is now focused on April 11 and 12.

A huge security operation is being finalised ahead of his trip — the first to Northern Ireland by a serving US President since Barack Obama in 2013.

Mr Biden’s visit is timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The White House is still arranging the final details, however, it is understood the President will arrive in Northern Ireland on April 11 - the day after the anniversary.

It is expected he will then head to the Irish Republic the following day, and will spend up to three days visiting Dublin, Louth and Mayo.

Reports suggest Mr Biden will meet with Irish president Michael D Higgins, and give a public speech.

A significant security operation will be in place on both sides of the border, bolstering the Secret Service, which is responsible for the President’s personal safety.

Gardai have been stopped from taking time off during those days, apart from in exceptional circumstances.

The PSNI has also asked for 330 officers from the rest of the UK to assist with the security operation.

Earlier this month, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said that while there was no confirmed date for the presidential visit, the PSNI would have contingencies in place. He said: “We have asked for approximately 330 officers from across the United Kingdom to support the policing operation.

“The mutual aid officers will be used to provide additional search capabilities and a range of other specialist policing functions during this period.

“Mutual aid officers are a vital part of the vast policing and security operation for these events.

“They will be provided with the necessary equipment and familiarisation training.

“They are coming to Northern Ireland to assist with the security operation and not every day policing of Northern Ireland. ”

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne previously said it would be a “unique policing operation” for which the PSNI would require support.

The White House confirmed Mr Biden’s visit on both sides of the border earlier this month.

The President also spoke about his support for the Good Friday Agreement during his meeting with the Taoiseach in the White House on St Patrick’s Day.