Pub owner from Omagh reopens bar in Florida after Hurricane Ian ravages US state

An Irish pub owner living in Florida has expressed his relief that he seems to have escaped the worst of Hurricane Ian as he and his family hunkered down as it battered the US state.

After a night of strong winds and heavy rainfalls, it seems the worst has passed for Seán Rice and his family who are now planning to reopen the Salty Shamrock pub as a recovery centre.

“It definitely died down there, we dodged a big bullet,” Mr Rice, who is originally from Omagh, Co Tyrone, told Independent.ie in a follow-up interview this afternoon.

“But a lot of people have power outages, and we were very lucky we did not lose power. Everybody around us did for some reason. We have no idea why we didn't.

“We have this ice machine, so my house hasn't stopped today with people coming to get ice.

“Other houses also retained power, my neighbours here are all okay, but across the canal there is no power, a couple yards down the street there is no power. It is just very random. A couple of transformers blew up, so a lot of people lost power early in the day,” he said.

Thankfully the feared 10-foot surge that he was warned could spill into his house from the canal never arrived, with winds dying to 20 to 30 miles an hour from yesterday’s 80.

“It has definitely calmed down, it went through a awful lot faster than anticipated. The worst of it is gone,” he said.

Mr Rice now plans to reopen the boarded-up pub he stayed back to protect in order to provide warm food and shelter to those in the community who lost electricity during Hurricane Ian’s peak.

“I'm trying to get the pub open today because there's so many people that have no power. So, I'm trying to get some hot food up to them and they can watch the news and compare notes.

“I have a backup and a couple of guys up there fixing a few things but hopefully by three o'clock we'll be open today. A lot of people are going to be very grateful.

“We are going to have a little community centre there,” said Mr Rice.

In a previous hurricane a few years back, Mr Rice had used another one of his pubs for the same purpose - taking advantage of the fact he was on the same power grid as a local blood bank.

“I was the only restaurant open around. Oh my god. It was like a refugee centre for two or three days.

Mr Rice moved to Florida in 2000 and has now owned the Salty Shamrock Pub in Apollo Beach for the past seven years.

Just south of Tampa, Mr Rice, his wife Áine Rice and his two sons Tomás and Seán Óg were in the path of the Category 5 hurricane as it hit Florida’s southwest coast, to watch over their pub and fishing boat.