Putin promises to ‘defend the people’ amid Wagner group rebellion call

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to defend Russia (Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called an armed rebellion led by the Wagner mercenary group chief a “betrayal”, and has promised to “defend the people” and Russia.

Mr Putin addressed the nation on Saturday morning after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his troops reached a key Russian city.

Mr Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner private military company, claimed that his forces now control military facilities in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner group, recorded a video with his forces in the Russian city (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

“We will destroy anyone who stands in our way,” Mr Prigozhin said in one of a series of video and audio recordings posted on social media, beginning late on Friday.

“We are moving forward and will go until the end,” he added.

Russia’s security services responded to Mr Prigozhin’s declaration of an armed rebellion by calling for his arrest.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin is taking the threat, security was heightened in Moscow, Rostov-on-Don and other regions.

It is not immediately clear how Mr Prigozhin was able to enter the southern Russian city or how many troops he had with him.