Putin says Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus.

It marks a warning to the West as it steps up military support for Ukraine.

Mr Putin said he is responding to Britain’s decision this week to give Ukraine armour-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium.

Russia falsely claimed the rounds have nuclear components.

Mr Putin said Russia will maintain control over the tactical nuclear weapons and the construction of storage facilities for them in Belarus will be completed by July 1.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has long asked for the weapons, Mr Putin said, speaking in an interview on Russian state television.

Mr Putin said Russia is not violating its international obligations on the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons, saying the United States has long deployed its nuclear weapons on the territory of its Nato allies.

Belarus shares borders with three Nato members: Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Russia has used Belarusian territory as a staging ground to send troops into Ukraine, and Moscow and Minsk have maintained close military ties.

Mr Putin said Russia helped modernise Belarusian military aircraft last year to make them capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

He said 10 such planes are ready to go.

He said nuclear weapons could also be carried by the Iskander short-range missiles Russia gave Belarus last year.

Tactical nuclear weapons are intended for use on the battlefield, unlike more powerful, longer-range strategic nuclear weapons.