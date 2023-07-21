Russia attacks Ukraine’s farm storage after days of hitting port facilities

A warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet fires while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP/PA)

Russian cruise missiles have destroyed farm storage buildings in the Odesa region, Ukrainian officials said, as the Kremlin’s forces expanded their targets following three days of bombardment of the region’s Black Sea port infrastructure.

Hours later, seven Russian missiles also damaged what officials described as an “important infrastructure facility” south-west of the port city of Odesa, in what appeared to be part of an ongoing Kremlin effort to cripple Ukraine’s Black Sea food exports.

During the night, two missiles struck the agricultural storage facility, starting a fire, and while workers fought to put it out another missile struck, destroying farm and firefighting equipment, the southern Odesa region’s governor Oleh Kiper said.

The attack injured two people and destroyed 100 metric tonnes of peas and 20 metric tonnes of barley, according to the governor.

Russian forces have taken part in drills in the Black Sea (Russian defence ministry Press Service via AP/PA)

The attack was small-scale in comparison with barrages in recent days that put Odesa in Russia’s sights after Moscow tore up a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain through the key Black Sea port.

Russia targeted Ukrainian critical grain export infrastructure after vowing to retaliate over an attack that damaged a crucial bridge between Russia and the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Though Friday’s strike was more muted, the recent uptick in attacks has kept people in Odesa on edge.

“The enemy is continuing terror, and it’s undoubtedly related to the grain deal,” said Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South.

Both Russia and Ukraine have announced that they will treat ships travelling to each other’s Black Sea ports as potential military targets.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said the recent barrages in southern Ukraine are part of an overarching strategy.

Emergency services work at a scene of a destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP/PA)

“The Russian military’s intensifying strikes against Ukrainian port and grain infrastructure and threats of maritime escalation are likely a part of a Kremlin effort to leverage Russia’s exit from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and exact extensive concessions from the West,” it said in an assessment.

The Russian defence ministry, meanwhile, said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal off a section of the Black Sea.

In the manoeuvres, a missile boat fired anti-ship cruise missiles at a mock target in the north-western part of the Black Sea.

The ministry also said it fired long-range sea launched weapons on facilities “used for preparation of terror attacks against the Russian Federation involving drones,” adding that “all the designated targets have been hit”.

In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Western countries should address Russia’s demands in order to restore the Black Sea grain corridor.

“Russia has some expectations. If these are overcome, Russia is in favour of the active work of this grain corridor,” said Mr Erdogan, who helped negotiate the deal.

“We know that (Mr Putin) has some expectations from Western countries. Western countries need to take action on this issue.”

He reiterated he would talk to Mr Putin by phone and hoped to meet him in Turkey next month.

In comments reported by state-run news agency Anadolu and other media, Mr Erdogan warned that end of the grain initiative would raise global food prices, increase famine and unleash new waves of migration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke with Mr Erdogan by phone Friday, and they “coordinated efforts to restore the operation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.”

“Unlocking the grain corridor is an absolute priority,” Mr Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, repeated his claim that Ukraine’s much-anticipated counteroffensive is failing, although he offered no evidence.

Mr Putin, whose authority was shaken last month by a short-lived rebellion from a Russian mercenary force, told a meeting of his Security Council that the Ukrainian military has suffered massive losses and the West is struggling to maintain supplies of weapons and ammunition.

Mr Putin also spoke provocatively about Poland, alleging that Warsaw has formed a special military unit to ensure security in western Ukraine and has plans to meddle in Kyiv’s affairs.

Meanwhile, Mr Zelensky has announced the resignation of the country’s culture minister, suggesting the ministry’s spending was misguided during wartime.

“Paving stones, city decorations, and fountains can wait until after the victory,” he said.

The move follows a series of recent scandals related to the expenditure of local authorities across the country, such as the repair of a cobblestone road in Kyiv’s city centre or a renovation of a city fountain in a western Ukraine city.