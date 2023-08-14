Russia targets Odesa again but Ukraine says all missiles and drones shot down

Russia launched three waves of night-time air attacks against the southern Ukraine port city of Odesa, officials said (Libkos/AP)

Russia launched three waves of night-time air attacks against the southern Ukraine port city of Odesa, officials said on Monday, but the Ukrainian air force said it intercepted all 15 incoming Shahed drones and eight Kalibr missiles.

Falling debris from the interceptions damaged the dormitory of an educational facility in the city, a residential building and a supermarket, Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Two employees of the supermarket were taken to hospital, he said.

Ukrainian soldiers load flyers urging Russian soldiers to surrender into a Grad multiple launch rocket system near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region (Libkos/AP)

The Kremlin’s forces have pummelled Odesa recently, aiming at facilities that transport Ukraine’s crucial grain exports and also wrecking Ukrainian historical sites.

The stepped-up barrage followed Moscow’s decision to break off a landmark agreement that had allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia and help reduce the threat of hunger.

Following that withdrawal, Russia carried out repeated strikes on Ukrainian ports, including Odesa, and declared wide areas of the Black Sea unsafe for shipping.

On Sunday, a Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the south-western Black Sea.

Ukrainian soldiers on the front line near Bakhmut (Libkos/AP)

Russia’s Defence Ministry said the ship was heading north to the Ukrainian Danube River port of Izmail.

Russian forces fired shots from automatic small arms to force it to stop, the ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine’s presidential office reported on Monday that at least eight civilians were killed and 23 others injured in Ukraine over the previous 24 hours.