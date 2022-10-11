‘Russia trying to wipe us off face of the earth’: Zelensky

Ukraine president says Moscow unleashed 75 missiles on cities

People look at the site of a blast by a pedestrian bridge over looking the Dnipro River

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned his people that Russia is trying to “wipe us off the face of the earth” as missiles hit Kyiv and other cities in a major retaliatory strike by Vladimir Putin.

Several people were reported to have been killed, with at least eight dying in Kyiv alone. Others were injured in the attacks, which also damaged cars and buildings and forced residents to rush to bomb shelters.

Ukraine’s military said at least 75 Russian missiles had been fired, although more than half had been intercepted before reaching their targets.

The onslaught follows humiliation for Mr Putin at the weekend when a huge explosion destroyed sections of Russia’s only bridge to Crimea.

The bridge has since reopened after hasty repairs but a Russian response to what it claimed was a “terrorist” attack was widely anticipated and came early yesterday as the first missile strikes were reported.

The main focus of the attack was the capital Kyiv, which was targeted for the first time in weeks, but other cities hit included Kharkiv in the north, Lviv and Ternopil in the west, and Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro in the south. Explosions were also reported in Sumy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad.

Mr Zelensky urged his people to remain unbowed as he denounced the Russian aggression. “They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth. Destroy our people who are sleeping at home in Zaporizhzhia. Kill people on their way to work in Dnipro and Kyiv,” the Ukrainian president said.

“The air alarm does not stop throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave shelters. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Let’s hold on and be strong.”

People work to remove debris from a damaged house

Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov added that Russia was a “globally despised rogue terrorist state” and warned that Monday’s attacks would fail to weaken his country’s resolve or that of its allies. He said: “Courage will never be destroyed by terrorist’s missiles, even when they hit the heart of our capital.”

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat tweeted: “Targeting civilians is a vile act. Russian war crimes start as a record of failure and disgrace.”

Eight people were confirmed dead and another 24 injured in an initial official update on casualties.

In Kharkiv, the strikes were reported to have come in three waves and affected the electricity and water supply. In Lviv, residents were told to hide in shelters with school lessons held online until the attack subsided.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Mr Zelensky, said the “deliberate attacks” were further proof of the “Kremlin’s terrorist inadequacy”.

He added: “Russia is not capable of fighting on the battlefield, but capable of murdering civilians.”

Putin has condemned Saturday’s explosion on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea as a terrorist attack, although this has been dismissed as “beyond cynical” by Ukraine. It is the only link between Russia and Crimea and is vital to maintaining Russia’s control of the territory.

Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev claimed Mr Putin should “completely dismantle” Mr Zelensky’s political “regime” in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian state “in its current configuration with the Nazi political regime will continue to pose a permanent, direct and clear threat to Russia,” said the former president and prime minister, employing the language used by Mr Putin to justify what he calls his “special military operation”.

Meanwhile, in its latest update on the overall progress of the war, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said that Ukraine’s recent counter-offensive, which has led to the recapture of significant amounts of territory, was continuing “to place pressure on Russian forces” in both the north east and south of the country.

© Evening Standard