Russian air strike on Ukrainian school during aid distribution branded war crime

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

A Russian air strike on a school in southern Ukraine that killed four adults as people gathered to receive humanitarian aid has been branded a “war crime” by the regional governor.

Three women and a man, all in their 40s, died on Sunday after the attack in the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia governor Yuriy Malashko said.

A guided aerial bomb caused an explosion at the school, Mr Malashko claimed.

Eleven other people were injured.

Overall, Russia fired on 10 settlements in the province over the course of a day, the governor added.

A woman fires an AK-47 during a tactical training for civilians near Zaporizhzhia (AP)

Moscow denies that it targets civilian locations. Russia has been accused numerous times of doing so and committing other war crimes since its full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022.

In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

Broad investigations are also under way in Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

The International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, located in The Hague, is helping with those investigations.

Flags honouring Ukrainian troops killed in the country’s war against Russia are lit by street lights during a nightly curfew imposed at midnight, in Kyiv (AP)

Zaporizhzhia province is home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which Russian forces seized early in the war, and is one of four regions of Ukraine that Mr Putin illegally annexed last year.

Retaking the province is one of the targets of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Russian aerial assaults continued across Ukraine between Sunday and Monday, according to a summary from the Ukrainian presidential office.

In the Donetsk region, the Russians used aircraft, missile systems and heavy artillery to shell residential areas of six cities and villages, injuring one person, the office reported.

The Russian army attacked residential areas of Kherson, the regional capital of a province of the same name. A 66-year-old woman was injured, the presidential office said.