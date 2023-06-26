Russian defence minister in first public appearance since mercenary revolt

Sergei Shoigu inspected troops at a military headquarters in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected troops in Ukraine as he made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising demanded his removal.

The ministry released a video showing Mr Shoigu flying in a helicopter and then attending a meeting with military officers at headquarters in Ukraine.

The video showed Mr Shoigu for the first time since Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin declared a “march of justice” on Friday to oust the defence minister, during which the mercenaries captured the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and then marched on Moscow.

The rebellion ended on Saturday when Mr Prigozhin ordered his troops back.

The Kremlin said it had made a deal that the mercenary chief will move to Belarus and receive an amnesty, along with his soldiers.

The mutiny marked the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin in more than 20 years of rule.