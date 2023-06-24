Russian mercenary chief urging rebellion reaches city of Rostov-on-Don

Yevgeny Prigozhin has confirmed in a video that he and his troops have reached Rostov-on-Don (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

The owner of the Wagner private military contractor who is calling for an armed rebellion to remove Russia’s defence minister has confirmed that he and his troops have reached Rostov-on-Don after crossing the Russian border from Ukraine.

The city is home to the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s claim in a video posted on social media is the first confirmation that he was in Rostov.

Prigozhin’s criticism of the top military brass is in stark contrast with more than two decades of rigidly controlled rule by President Vladimir Putin without any sign of infighting among his top lieutenants (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

Mr Prigozhin has long feuded with the defence ministry in Moscow, and he claimed on Friday that Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu had ordered an attack on his field camps in Ukraine.

He claimed that his forces had military facilities in the city under their control, including the air field.

Other videos posted on social media showed military vehicles, including tanks, on the streets outside.

Russia’s security services had responded to Mr Prigozhin’s declaration of an armed rebellion by calling for his arrest.

An aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of some of the heaviest battles involving Wagner group forces and the Ukrainian military (AP)

In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin takes the threat, security was heightened in Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don.

It is not immediately clear how Mr Prigozhin’s forces were able to enter the southern Russian city or how many troops he had with him.

While the outcome of the confrontation was still unclear, it appeared likely to further hinder Moscow’s war effort as Kyiv’s forces are probing Russian defences in the initial stages of a counter-offensive.

The dispute, especially if Mr Prigozhin were to prevail, also could have repercussions for President Vladimir Putin and his ability to maintain a united front.

The Wagner forces have played a crucial role in Russia’s war in Ukraine, succeeding in taking the city where the bloodiest and longest battles have taken place, Bakhmut.

But Mr Prigozhin has increasingly criticised Russia’s military leadership, accusing it of incompetence and of starving his troops of weapons and ammunition.