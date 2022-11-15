Russian missiles ‘cross into Poland killing two people’ - US intelligence official

Russian President Vladimir Putin - Russian missiles have crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people, The Associated Press has reported.

A senior US intelligence official has said Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday evening.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information, but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation.”

Polish media reported that two people died Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has convened an urgent meeting of Poland's National Security Council.

The Pentagon said later it could not confirm the reports.

"We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border. I can tell you that we don't have any information at this time to corroborate those reports and are looking into this further," Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told a news briefing.

Latvia’s defence minister Artis Pabriks tweeted condolences “to our Polish brothers in arms”.

“Criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland,” he wrote.

“Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime.”

Mr Pabriks added: "Latvia will support if Poland will require consultations under the NATO article 4," he said.

"The next steps in my view if this is fully confirmed should be a much more serious discussion about air defense systems, and in my view closing at least part of the Ukrainian sky.”

Under NATO's article 4, alliance members can raise any issue of concern related to national security to discuss among representatives of the NATO member states prior to taking any action.

NATO member Lithuania's president that "every inch of NATO territory” must be defended.

"Concerning news from Poland tonight on at least two explosions. Keeping a close contact with our Polish friends. Lithuania stands in strong solidarity with Poland. Every inch of NATO territory must be defended!." President Gitanas Nauseda tweeted.

Russian missiles hitting Poland would be a further escalation by Russia, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said, adding that strikes on Ukraine showed Moscow wanted to destroy that country.

"If Poland confirms that the missiles also hit its territory, this will be a further escalation by Russia," Fiala said on Twitter. "We stand firmly behind our EU and NATO ally."

Russia's defence ministry said no strikes occurred against targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border that had been carried out by Russian weapons, IFX news agency reported.

Russian airstrikes have been targeting energy facilities have rocked Ukraine, causing power blackouts.

A senior official warned that the situation was "critical" and urged Ukrainians to "hang in there" as neighbourhoods went dark.

The aerial assault, which resulted in at least one death in a residential building in the capital, Kyiv, followed days of euphoria in Ukraine sparked by one of its biggest military successes in the nearly nine-month war – the retaking last week of the southern city of Kherson.

At least a dozen regions reported strikes, which caused multiple emergency blackouts.

Neighbouring Moldova was also affected. It reported massive power outages after the strikes knocked out a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said.

A Ukrainian air force spokesman said Russia fired around 100 missiles. President Volodymyr Zelensky put the number at 85.

Mr Zelensky warned that more attacks may be coming but defiantly vowed, with a shake of his fist: "We will survive everything."

A senior official, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said the barrage was "another planned attack on energy infrastructure facilities".

"Most of the hits were recorded in the centre and in the north of the country. In the capital, the situation is very difficult," Mr Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram.

More follows...