Russian missiles kill two people in Poland: reports

Meanwhile airstrikes rock Ukraine causing many power blackouts

The scene in Przewodow, a Polish village near Ukraine, which was reportedly hit by a Russian missile

Poland’s National Security Council was meeting last night after Russian missiles reportedly crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm a missile strike inside Poland’s border, but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation”.

Polish media reported that two people died yesterday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has convened an urgent meeting of Poland’s National Security Council.

A Nato official told the BBC: “We are looking into these reports and closely co-ordinating with our ally Poland.”

The Pentagon said later it could not confirm the reports.

“We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border. I can tell you that we don’t have any information at this time to corroborate those reports and are looking into this further,” Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told a news briefing.

Latvia’s defence minister Artis Pabriks tweeted condolences “to our Polish brothers in arms”.

“Criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on Nato territory in Poland,” he wrote.

“Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime.”

Under Nato’s article 4, alliance members can raise any issue of concern related to national security to discuss among representatives of the Nato member states prior to taking any action.

Nato member Lithuania’s president that “every inch of Nato territory” must be defended.

“Concerning news from Poland tonight on at least two explosions. Keeping a close contact with our Polish friends. Lithuania stands in strong solidarity with Poland. Every inch of Nato territory must be defended!.” President Gitanas Nauseda tweeted.

Russia’s defence ministry said no strikes occurred against targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border that had been carried out by Russian weapons, IFX news agency reported.

The Kremlin called the reports “a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation”.

“No strikes were made against targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border by Russian means of destruction,” the statement on Telegram said.

It said missile fragments from the scene, reportedly filmed by Polish media, did not relate to Russian weapons.

Former US ambassador to Nato, Kurt Volker, told the BBC it was likely to have been an accident — but Russia needed to state that.

Experts cautioned that on a day when Russia launched a massive missile barrage, it was possible one had malfunctioned or been brought down over Polish soil.

Airstrikes targeting energy facilities rocked Ukraine yesterday, causing power blackouts.

A senior official warned that the situation was “critical” and urged Ukrainians to “hang in there” as neighbourhoods went dark.

At least a dozen regions reported strikes, which caused multiple emergency blackouts.