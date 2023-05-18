Russian state broadcaster suggests Putin should ‘equip the IRA’ in response to UK aid to Ukraine

A Russian television host has said Vladimir Putin and his country’s forces should supply the IRA with weapons to attack Downing Street and Buckingham Palace in retaliation for the UK’s support of Ukraine.

TV pundit Vladimir Rogov made the comments on a television programme featuring Vladimir Solovyov which aired on Russia’s Rossiya 1 channel.

Mr Solovyov is reportedly a favourite of Russian president Vladimir Putin and is host of a talk show titled ‘Evening with Vladimir Solovyov.

During a segment in response to the UK sending Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine, Mr Rogov suggested equipping the IRA ‘accidentally’ to combat UK support for Ukraine which is currently engaged in a war with Russia following the former’s invasion of the country last year.

In a rambling rant, he said: “Can’t we somehow (ensure) the remaining combat wing of the Irish Republican Army, which is fighting against British occupation, has normal weapons (to) hit Buckingham Palace, 10 Downing Street, and elsewhere?”

He added the response “would amount to ‘self-determination’ for the Irish” and would also somehow “free” Scotland.

During the programme, Mr Solovyov also criticised Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying he wants to “use long-range weapons to strike Russia directly — and lies to Westerners.”

He also suggested missiles be used against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

‘Westerners know he is lying – and support him. So here is a Kinzhal (missile). Rishi Sunak, here is a Kinzhal. We have to use them”, he continued.

“They will give them everything, including tactical nuclear weapons. And every time we will talk about red lines. Think again.

‘We just need to hit once hard with what we have and calm down. You don’t like nuclear weapons, unlike us humble war hawks.”