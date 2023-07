Search goes on for ‘lioness’ on the loose in Germany

Animal experts have joined police in the search in Berlin’s Zehlendorf district (dpa via AP)

German authorities hope an expert on animal tracks will join the hunt for an elusive and potentially dangerous animal – suspected to be a lioness – spotted on the edge of Berlin.

Police used helicopters, drones and infrared cameras to search for the animal, with a vet and hunters also part of the effort, which has stretched into a second day.

They were first alerted to the animal in Kleinmachnow, just outside Berlin’s city limits, at around midnight on Wednesday when people reported what appeared to be a big cat chasing a wild boar.

The informants also provided a video. Based on that and a subsequent sighting of their own, the police concluded that the animal was apparently a lioness.

But the creature has proved elusive in the flat, wooded area on the boundary between Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg.

There is no sign of the animal so far (TNN/dpa via AP)

Kleinmachnow mayor Michael Grubert told local public broadcaster rbb late on Thursday that authorities would try to comb the forest with “professional animal track searchers”.

“We have to say that this can’t carry on for days,” he said, adding that he expected the search to “intensify” on Friday.

However, the municipality said on Friday that it has still to find an animal track expert, German news agency dpa reported.

It was also unclear whether a hair found on Thursday on a tree would provide evidence pointing to the animal.

Police in Brandenburg state tweeted on Friday morning that the search had been unsuccessful during the night and was continuing. They urged people to call an emergency number if they see the animal.

Officers have said that none of the zoos, animals shelters, circuses or other facilities they checked was missing a lioness, and authorities say they have no information on one being privately owned in the area.

Mr Grubert says the aim is to catch the animal, if necessary by tranquilising it.

Not everyone is taking the search seriously.

Police spokesperson Kerstin Schroder told rbb that young people had played a loud recording of lion roars on a Bluetooth device during the night.

“That helps neither the municipality nor the police in the search for the animal,” she said.