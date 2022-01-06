Sense of betrayal in US similar to NI, says Belfast cameraman who filmed Capitol attack

Belfast cameraman Mark Davey believes there are “lots of parallels” between politics in the US and Northern Ireland, after a “journalistic trip down memory lane” one year after filming the pro-Trump riots at the Capitol.

The east Belfast native is part of the team of ITV Washington correspondent Robert Moore, which gained global praise for its coverage of the protestors that stormed the iconic building.

An angry mob forced its way into the Capitol as a joint session of Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win on January 6, 2021. Mr Davey believes the incident’s one-year anniversary will be used by the Democrats “to say that democracy has to be restored” and noted that “most Republicans seem to be staying away from it, even Donald Trump cancelled a planned press conference that he was going to do.”

ITN camera operator Mark Davey

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will speak today about the attack, but former president Trump has cancelled the press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, citing “total bias and dishonesty” of the “Fake News Media”.

He also criticised an investigation of the attack by a House panel, which released several text messages from Fox News personality Sean Hannity to Trump’s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days surrounding the assault.

The House committee has recently accelerated its inquiries, fuelled by conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and a violent attempt to reject millions of Americans’ votes.

Mr Davey, who has lived in the US with his American wife for years, believes that “unfortunately, the Republican party has been radicalised by this”.

“There’s lots of articles reflecting on a year ago and looking ahead... The next day and the week after everybody thought, “OK, this is the brink and we have to come back from the brink’, but it turns out it wasn’t,” he said.

“There were people willing to go further and there are people still willing to deny the election results.

“Even though for instance, the state of Texas did a lot of investigations recently and came up with a report that said there was nothing wrong with the election. If you comment too much on the comparison [between the US and NI], you can go down a big angry wormhole of what your political views of Northern Ireland might be.

“There’s an indignance and a sense of betrayal that seems quite strong, that I felt was reminiscent of folk that I’d been in contact with in Northern Ireland, feeling they’ve been left behind by the country moving on in a direction that they didn’t like.”

Anarchy: Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Credit: Win McNamee

Reflecting on the momentous day, he added the moment that stands out most to him was the sheer revelation of knowing he and his ITN crew were the only broadcasters to capture the chaos in the Capitol, saying they “had no idea” at the time.

“The impact of the whole day was slow to dawn on me… I don’t think of the bigger picture at the time. So there was this gradual realisation that the Capitol of a country that sees itself as one of the pillars of democracy had fallen.”

Over 700 people have been charged with federal crimes relating to the Capitol rampage, and more complex cases are ongoing against far-right group members. Jacob Chansley, the ‘QAnon Shaman’, who led the mob wearing horns and a fur pelt, was sentenced to 41 months.

Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington DC on a private jet before joining rioters inside the building, boasted that she wouldn’t go to jail because she had “blonde hair” and “white skin”. She was sentenced to 60 days.