Seven killed in landslides and floods as torrential rain hits South Korea

Rescue workers search for people in houses collapsed following a landslide (Gyeongbuk Fire Station Service Headquarters via Yonhap AP)

Two days of heavy rain in South Korea has killed at least seven people and left two missing in landslides and floods, the government said.

Eight people were also trapped after landslides in central areas earlier in the day.

Three people were killed on Saturday when landslides caused by torrential downpours buried their houses in two central towns, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said in a report.

Flooding from the Geum River in Sejong (Lee Eun-pa/Yonhap/AP)

It said two other people were found dead elsewhere on Saturday in landslide-related accidents, and two more died in a building collapse caused by landslides in the central city of Nonsan on Friday.

The report said two people are missing after flooding in their village in the central town of Yecheon, and five were injured in landslide-related accidents, including a train derailment.

South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9. The ministry report said the rainfall forced about 1,570 people from their homes and left thousands of households without electricity.

South Korea’s weather agency said some parts of the country will continue to receive heavy rains until Sunday.