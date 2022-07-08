Shinzo Abe: Northern Ireland tributes to former Japanese leader after death

Then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his visit to in Titanic Belfast with then-First Minister Peter Robinson and deputy First Minister, the late Martin McGuinness. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill has extended her “deepest condolences” to the family of Shinzo Abe and the people of Japan after the former Japanese prime minister was assassinated.

Mr Abe (67) was shot by a gunman at a campaign event ahead of Japan's upper house election, according to public broadcaster NHK.

“Terrible news of the killing of the former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe,” said Ms O’Neill.

The pair met along with former First Minister Arlene Foster when Mr Abe attended the G8 summit in Enniskillen in 2013 as the first Japanese leader to visit Northern Ireland.

"I extend my deepest condolences to his family and the people of Japan who mourn his loss,” said Ms O’Neill.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Former First Minister Arlene Foster earlier said the assassination of Mr Abe was “awful”.

On social media, she said: “How awful that he has lost his life in such a violent way”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Abe was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister and had remained influential following his years as leader.

Boris Johnson responded to news of Mr Abe’s death and said it was “incredibly sad”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

US secretary of state Anthony Blinken said America was "deeply saddened and deeply concerned".

"Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan. This is a very, very sad moment," he said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting on Indonesia's Bali island.

Former US president Donald Trump said the attack on Mr Abe was devastating. He described Mr Abe as a "truly great man and leader" and said he "was a true friend of mine and, much more importantly, America".

Mr Trump added on his social media app: "This is a tremendous blow to the wonderful people of Japan, who loved and admired him so much."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese echoed the sentiments.

"Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time," Mr Albanese tweeted.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was in Sydney meeting with Albanese on Friday, said she was "deeply shocked".

"He was one of the first leaders I formally met when I became Prime Minister. He was deeply committed to his role, and also generous and kind. I recall him asking after the recent loss of our pet when I met him, a small gesture but one that speaks to the kind of person he is," Ms Ardern said.

"My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core." Mr Abe was airlifted to a hospital after the incident in Nara.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of an attack that shocked many in Japan, which is one of the world's safest nations and has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his cabinet ministers hastily returned to Tokyo from campaign events around the country after the shooting, which he called "dastardly and barbaric".

The public broadcaster NHK aired footage showing Mr Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. He was bleeding and holding his chest.

In the next moment, security guards leap on top of a man in grey shirt, who lies face down on the pavement. A double-barrelled device, which appeared to be a handmade gun, can be seen on the ground.

Nara prefectural police confirmed the arrest of Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, on suspicion of attempted murder. NHK reported that the suspect served in Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force for three years in the 2000s.

Mr Abe was still influential in the governing Liberal Democratic Party and headed its largest faction, Seiwakai.