‘Sinister, intimidatory-type tactics’ – Taoiseach calls on Russian State TV to apologise for clip of simulated nuclear attack on British Isles

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called on Russian State TV to apologise for airing a clip which shows how the British Isles would be completely destroyed by an underwater nuclear drone launched by one of its navy’s submarines.

A Russian State TV programme, which is presented by Dmitry Kiselyov, showed a simulation of a nuclear attack on Europe, which it claims would decimate Ireland and the UK.

It claims an explosion from the 100 megatonne warhead would cause a “gigantic tsunami wave up to 500m high”.

The simulation shows an underwater missile being set off just off the coast of Donegal.

Mr Martin said today that the Russian State TV, or “whoever instigated this” should issue an apology.

“It’s very sinister, intimidatory-type tactics by the Russian Federation but I don’t think anyone’s going to be intimidated by it. I think it reflects a mind-set that is worrying and not in touch with reality,” he said.

Mr Martin said that the war in Ukraine is an “immoral war” which should “end and human corridors should be provided”.

Showing the simulation, the presenter says in the clip: “Another option is to plunge Britain into the depths of the sea using Russia's unmanned underwater vehicle Poisedon.

"It approaches its target at a depth of 1km at a speed of 200km/h. There's no way of stopping this underwater drone. The warhead on it has a yield of up to 100 megatonnes.

"The explosion of this thermonuclear torpedo by Britain's coastline will cause a gigantic tsunami wave up to 500m high.

"Such a barrage alone also carries extreme doses of radiation. Having passed over the British Isles, it will turn what might be left of them into a radioactive desert.”

The Russian Embassy in Ireland responded to the programme by saying it was “the views” of TV editors and that nuclear war “must never be unleashed.”