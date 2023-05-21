SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft, stands ready for launch (Terry Renna/AP) — © Terry Renna

SpaceX’s next private flight to the International Space Station awaited take-off on Sunday, weather and rocket permitting.

The passengers include Saudi Arabia’s first astronauts in decades and a US businessman who started his own sports car racing team.

They will be led by a retired Nasa astronaut who now works for the company which arranged the 10-day trip.

It is the second charter flight organised by Houston-based Axiom Space.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The company would not say how much the latest tickets cost but previously cited per-seat prices of 55 million dollars (£44 million).

With its Falcon rocket already on the pad, SpaceX targeted a lift-off late Sunday from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre, the same spot where Saudi Arabia’s first astronaut, a prince, soared from in 1985.

Representing the Saudi Arabian government this time are Rayyanah Barnawi, a stem cell researcher set to become the kingdom’s first woman in space, and royal Saudi air force fighter pilot Ali al-Qarni.

Rounding out the crew is John Shoffner, the racecar buff, and Peggy Whitson, who holds the US record for most accumulated time in space at 665 days.