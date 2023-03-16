St Patrick's Day green light campaign gets red light due to energy costs

A campaign which has seen global landmarks light up green for St Patrick’s Day for more than a decade has been given the red light this year due to the energy crisis.

The ‘Global Greening’ initiative was put on pause last year when 41 iconic monuments were lit up blue and yellow in a gesture of solidarity with Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

It has been confirmed it will not go ahead this year meaning tourist magnets such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Colosseum in Rome will not be bathed in green to commemorate the patron saint of Ireland.

Tourism Ireland said it has decided not to promote the initiative this year again for geopolitical reasons – more specifically because of the ongoing energy crisis.

“Despite the fact that we are not promoting Global Greening this year, the Tourism Ireland teams around the world are rolling out a major programme of trade, media and consumer activity this week to highlight the island of Ireland as a superb holiday destination,” a spokesperson said.

"St Patrick’s Day is a hugely important date in our calendar and traditionally marks the real start of the tourism season for us. It is a unique opportunity for Irish tourism and Tourism Ireland is rolling out a huge programme of promotions this week to leverage that opportunity.”

Events promoting the Republic of Ireland in Britain, Europe, America, Australia and other regions including the Middle East include a “Fill your heart with Ireland” TV ad which will be seen by millions of viewers in France.

A pop-up green dance floor publicity stunt on London’s South Bank featuring professional Irish dancers with those passing by invited to join is also taking place.

Watch: Impromptu trad gig breaks out on Aer Lingus flight to New York

The main St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin will also be live-streamed to the world with commentary by hotelier Francis Brennan and PBS TV host Mickela Malozzi with TV broadcasts taking place in the USA and a 15-hour showcase of Irish crafts from Slane Castle airing on US shopping channel QVC.

"Our busy St Patrick’s programme spans GB, Mainland Europe, North America, Australia and emerging tourism markets like the Middle East,” a spokesperson for Tourism Ireland added.

“We will be using every opportunity to capitalise on the island of Ireland’s heightened profile this week – the saturation coverage about the island of Ireland across the global airwaves, in newspapers and digital media is an invaluable boost for our overall 2023 tourism promotional drive.”

In Italy, the promotion body has organised a special Ireland Week in the city of Milan with more than 50 events happening this week to showcase Irish culture, music, literature, food and holiday experiences on the island.

It includes two open-air photography exhibitions in the city centre featuring striking images from around Ireland, an Irish film festival, Irish literary gatherings, and a ‘Taste of Ireland’ food festival in over 20 Milanese restaurants in partnership with Bord Bia, Kerrygold and Diageo.

#TeamIreland in Madrid - in collaboration with @metro_madrid - launched #SemanadeIrlanda at Chamartín metro station with a musical performance from @Sharon_Corr 🇪🇸



Over the next week, events across the city will inspire Spanish holidaymakers to visit #Ireland! #StPatricksDay☘️ pic.twitter.com/YL2E4mm5RR — Tourism Ireland (@TourismIreland) March 14, 2023

Meanwhile in Spain a special “Semana de Irlanda” (Ireland Week) will continue until Sunday will include an Irish takeover of San Bernardo metro station which has been temporarily renamed San Patricio.

Sharon Corr helped promote Irish culture on the Metro Madrid network earlier this week when she performed for commuters in the Chamartín station.