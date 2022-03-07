‘Stormont must put pressure on Home Office over refugees’

Stormont has been urged to “step up” and put pressure on the Home Office to waive the visa requirement for Ukrainian refugees travelling to the UK.

Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said on Monday her department “stands ready” to provide sanctuary to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

But decisions on accepting refugees must come from the Home Office, which on Sunday revealed that only “around 50” visas had been issued.

Currently, the UK is offering visas only to fleeing Ukrainians who already have family living in the country.

Ms Hargey said that in the absence of a functioning Executive, she had written to the head of the NI Civil Service, Jayne Brady, about establishing a refugee scheme.

She added: “I know there are obviously difficulties at the moment because we don’t have a functioning Executive where normally these issues would be highlighted around that table.

“Despite that and the barriers that may create, I have written to the head of the Civil Service to ensure that my department stands ready to get a refugee scheme to make sure that we are up and running to assist in any way that we can in terms of the humanitarian crisis that are faced by many Ukrainians.

“I hope that we can roll out a similar scheme to what we have done with the Syrian refugees.”

However, a Stormont committee was told in December that Syrian refugees who have lived here for five years have been deserted by the system and placed in sub-standard housing.

Accounts were given of “distressed” families in homes with no heating and “prison blankets” for young children to lie on.

SDLP councillor and Programme Manager of the North-West Migrants Forum Lilian Seenoi-Barr branded the current situation “hugely disappointing” and said the Executive Office needs to “get a grip”. “We have heard the big words of generosity from leaders who happen to be in government here, but rhetoric and words of solidarity won’t save lives, neither would they reassure people who have lost their livelihood,” she said.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry accused the Government of “dragging its feet” in processing visas, and said its “poor excuses for its current low number” was disingenuous.

“This is shameless neglect, and entirely in line with the Home Secretary’s appalling anti-refugee agenda,” he said.

“The Government must urgently waive visas for those fleeing Ukraine, as Ireland has, and provide safe routes to reach the UK.”

Green leader Clare Bailey added: “The resignation of the DUP First Minister means that the Executive cannot meet, and therefore weakens Northern Ireland’s ability to respond to this worsening humanitarian crisis.

“It’s unacceptable that political stunts are being prioritised over providing effective government by the traditional parties, and as always it’s the most vulnerable who are worst affected.

“It’s time for politicians to step up an do the job they were elected to do.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, said: “I believe we, as citizens of the world, have a duty to protect those who have lost everything, we should do everything in our power to provide help, support and safety to those impacted by this barbaric invasion.”