Stormy Daniels: Woman at centre of Trump indictment is porn star turned ghostbuster
Donald Trump to appear in court in New York today as he faces charges over ‘hush money’ to actress Daniels’ popularity and profits boosted by news of indictment
Julia HarteReuters
Adult film star Stormy Daniels has built a lucrative business empire around her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with former US president Donald Trump and earned legions of fans for her breezy retorts to those who cast her as an immoral woman.