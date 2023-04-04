Stormy Daniels: Woman at centre of Trump indictment is porn star turned ghostbuster

Donald Trump to appear in court in New York today as he faces charges over ‘hush money’ to actress Daniels’ popularity and profits boosted by news of indictment

Stormy Daniels claims she and Donald Trump had an affair and that she accepted money in exchange for her silence

Julia HarteReuters

Adult film star Stormy Daniels has built a lucrative business empire around her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with former US president Donald Trump and earned legions of fans for her breezy retorts to those who cast her as an immoral woman.