Strawberry supermoon stuns skywatchers across the world

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Strawberry Moon, rises behind a statue in Rome, Italy. Picture: Reuters

A waxing gibbous moon is seen at 98 percent full as it rises near the Nubble Light, on Monday, June 13, 2022, in York, Maine, US. Picture: AP

The Strawberry moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. Picture: Reuters

in A supermoon rises behind the Boston Light in Massachusetts. Picture: AP

The first supermoon of the year, the strawberry moon, rises over Liverpool. Picture: PA

The first ‘super strawberry moon’ of the year has stunned skywatchers across the world.

A supermoon takes place when the full moon coincides with the moon coming within 90% of its closest approach to Earth.

The supermoon was visible across the Americas, Europe and Asia early this morning, and it may be visible again overnight on Wednesday across some parts of the island of Ireland.

The moon’s orbit oscillates between 363,300 kilometres and 405,500 kilometres from Earth every 27 days, but the full Moon doesn’t always line up with its closest approach to Earth.

The full moon sets behind the telecommunication devices on top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The next and only other supermoon of 2022 will be the super buck moon on 13 July.

A supermoon appears about 17% larger and 30% brighter than a full moon when the moon is at its furthest point from Earth. The difference is not always noticeable to the naked eye, according to Nasa, but a supermoon can have real effects for life on Earth, such as generating higher than usual tides.

A full moon rises behind the Boston Light, late Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Winthrop, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The huge moon coinicides with strawberry harvest time and is listed in the Maine Farmer’s Almanac, which began publishing the Native American Algonquin tribe’s names for various full Moons in 1930, according to a Nasa blog on supermoons.

Other names for Tuesday’s full Moon include the old European term honey or mead moon, rose moon, also European in origin, while Buddhists in Sri Lanka know it as Poson Poya.