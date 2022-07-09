Stunned Peter Robinson leads NI tributes to assassinated former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Abe a ‘genuinely decent guy’, says ex-First Minister

Former First Minister Peter Robinson has told of his shock after the assassination of ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

He said Mr Abe, who travelled to Northern Ireland for the G8 Summit in 2013, was a special friend to the region.

The 67-year-old was shot from behind during a campaign speech in western Japan early yesterday and died in hospital.

He was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down for health reasons in 2020.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack, which has stunned people in a country known as one of the world’s safest.

Police detain a man after the shooting

US President Joe Biden said he was “stunned, outraged and deeply saddened” by the news.

“This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him,” he said. “His vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific will endure. Above all, he cared deeply about the Japanese people and dedicated his life to their service.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “His global leadership through uncharted times will be remembered by many.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time.”

Police said the suspect held a grudge against a “specific organisation”.

The alleged gunman, named as Tetsuya Yamagami (41), believed Mr Abe was part of the group and shot him for that reason, they said, without naming the group.

Mr Abe collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Nara, although he was not breathing and his heart had stopped.

He was later pronounced dead after receiving massive blood transfusions, officials said.

Nara Medical University emergency department chief Hidetada Fukushima said Mr Abe suffered major damage to his heart, along with two neck wounds that damaged an artery.

He never regained his vital signs, Mr Fukushima said.

Police said Yamagami, a former member of Japan’s navy, used a gun that was obviously homemade— about 40cm long — and they confiscated similar weapons and his personal computer when they raided his nearby one-room apartment.

People pray at the scene of the shooting

In Northern Ireland, political leaders past and present spoke of their sadness.

Mr Robinson, who met Japan’s then leader along with former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness at the G8 at Lough Erne, said he was “deeply disturbed”.

He told the BBC’s Evening Extra that Mr Abe took an interest in Northern Ireland.

“There were only two of the world leaders that went outside the security bubble — that was of course the US president (Barack Obama) and Shinzo Abe. They attended two separate events,” he said.

“Shinzo stayed for another day. We had events in east Belfast and the Odyssey, and Japanese investors and others were invited to that event.

“He then followed that up by inviting Martin and I out to Japan. Unlike many of the other world leaders, he [Abe] took an interest in Northern Ireland and what we were doing here.

“He really was a genuinely decent guy and one who was, obviously given his position, the head of a very significant nation, willing to take time out for Northern Ireland that was trying to come out of conflict.”

Former First Minister Arlene Foster, who also met Mr Abe at the G8, said: “How awful that he has lost his life in such a violent way”.

Sinn Fein’s Northern Ireland leader Michelle O’Neill tweeted that it was “terrible news”.