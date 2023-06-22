Sub behind recent 3D scans of Titanic now being sent to rescue site of missing vessel

Details such as the propeller, shoes and unopened champagne bottles are part of a hge section of debros surrounding the ship. Credit: ATLANTIC PRODUCTIONS/MAGELLAN

The bow section of the Titanic is still unmistakenly recognisable in the scan. Credit: ATLANTIC PRODUCTIONS/MAGELLAN

The Titan submersible has five people on board: (from left) OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada

A remotely operated vehicle (ROV) that is behind recent scans of the Titanic wreckage is to be flown to the rescue site of the missing Titan submersible later today.

The ROV - called Juliet - spent 200 hours surveying the underwater ship site last summer, producing incredible graphics of the Titanic and surrounding debris.

However, the oxygen supply onboard the missing Oceangate submersible is rapidly running out.

The company behind it now estimates it will take about 50 to 60 hours to get to the site where Titan has been missing since Sunday.

Credit: ATLANTIC PRODUCTIONS/MAGELLAN

As of Wednesday afternoon, it was thought just 20 hours of oxygen remained in Titan, meaning it would likely run out at some point on Thursday morning.

Aaron Newman is an investor in OceanGate; the company that operates the craft, which usually serves as a tourist or research vessel.

He claimed Titan was designed to return to the surface after 24 hours.

Guests are believed to pay around $250,000 (about £195,000) to take the underwater voyage see the Titanic wreck, which lies 12,500ft beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.

Mr Newman visited the site on the vessel in 2021. Titan is held underwater by ballast — heavy weights that helps with a vessel’s stability — built to be automatically released after 24 hours to send the sub to the surface, Newman said.

“It is designed to come back up,” he told CNN.

A former OceanGate subcontractor who worked on the development of the submersible Titan says some of the construction materials and design choices were considered "controversial" at the time it was being made in 2018.

Doug Virnig, who has a background in engineering and operations, worked on the project for about a year in an operations role, he also told CNN.

He also said that some of the craft’s low-technology "off-the-shelf” features, such as using a game controller to operate the vessel, were done to help cut down on costs.

“It seems kind of cheesy, but if you knew the amount of technology that was packed in that controller and its capabilities, and the amount of money that it costs to develop something like that, it's just off the charts,” he told the US news channel.

With temperatures on the ocean floor near freezing and the vessel’s oxygen supply running down – with experts estimating it will fully run out at 11am BST today – the five occupants in the missing Titan sub are at increasing risk of hypothermia and suffocation.

On Thursday, the president of the Explorers Club criticised the time taken to get support needed to rescue the missing Titanic submersible.

The Explorers Club is a professional society dedicated to the advancement of field research and scientific exploration. Founded in New York City in 1904, it has served as a meeting point for explorers and scientists worldwide ever since.

In a statement, Richard Garriott de Cayeux also confirmed the club, which two of the people on board the craft are members of, is sending help to the search.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Garriott de Cayeux wrote: "Thanks for all your support and hard work on the rescue operations for our friends aboard Titan.

"I believe we have importantly improved the odds of a positive outcome through our advice, volunteering of services and equipment, and even the political pressure we continue to bring to bear.

"All has been needed. All continues to be needed. Magellan is en route (should have been accepted sooner), we are still trying to get side scan sonar (should have been accepted sooner), and still working on ships to transport equipment and other details.

"We continue to come together for our friends, their families and the ideals of The Explorers Club, and the cause of safe scientific exploration of extreme environments.

"There is good cause for hope and we are making it more hopeful."

Deep-sea explorer Dr David Gallo believes it would take a "miracle" to rescue those trapped in the Titan submersible, which has been missing underwater since Sunday.

He told Good Morning Britain: "Maybe two days ago my hope was sliding downward rapidly, but then these noises appeared and there seems to be very credible sources there, credible and repeatable.

"We'll see how that pans out but everything is happening very quickly, so we have a race against time.

"Our hopes are high. We need a miracle at this point, but miracles do happen, so I'm very optimistic."

The expert also said it will take hours to rescue the submersible once found.

"In this case, the noises are repetitive, every half hour I believe,” Dr Gallo continued.

"Three different aircraft heard them in their sensors at the same time and it went on for two days-plus.

"It's still going on apparently. There's not a lot in the natural world we can think of that would do that every 30-minute cycle.

"We have to, at this point, assume that that's the submarine and move quickly to that spot, locate it and get robots down there to verify that is where the submarine is.

"They've got to go fully ready as if that was the sub because it takes a while to locate it and get it up to the surface, it takes hours."

Those on-board the OceanGate craft lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

There are currently five key vessels involved in the search effort, either on the scene or on the way, according to the US and Canadian coast guards.

The explorer that led the expedition which actually discovered the Titanic wreckage in 1985 also recently told CNN that the search operation is moving “as fast as it could be.”

"It is all very large, very heavy, it had to be flown up in cargo airplanes," said Tom Dettweiler, an ocean operations and engineering consultant.

"Then it has got to be carried to the ship. This massive machinery has to be lifted on board, secured to the deck so it doesn't shift when the ship is rolling at sea."

He also confirmed that if the sub is found at depth, it would take some time to bring it to the surface.

British billionaire and famous explorer Hamish Harding is among the five people trapped on the submarine, alongside Pakistani-British business advisor Shahzada Dawood and his son, who also reside in the UK.

It is understood the King is being kept informed of the search efforts, as Shahzada Dawood is a long-time supporter of The Prince’s Trust International and The British Asian Trust, both of which are charities founded by Charles.

French veteran pilot and diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet and chief executive and founder of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush are also on the vessel, according to reports.

Mr Nargeolet has family in Cork, including a grandson being educated in the city and two adult children.

CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, which owns the submersible, Stockton Rush, is also on board.

The submersible was reported overdue on Monday but contact was lost 1 hour 45 minutes into its dive on Sunday afternoon, the coast guard said.