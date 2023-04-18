Teenager pleads guilty to murder after Iowa teacher’s killing

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom in Fairfield, Iowa, for a hearing related to the murder charge he faces in the 2021 death of Fairfield, Iowa, Spanish teacher Nohema Graber (Kyle Ocker/The Ottumwa Courier via AP/PA) — © Kyle Ocker

One of two Iowa teenagers charged over the death of an Iowa high school teacher has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Willard Miller changed his plea to guilty on Tuesday morning and admitted that he served as a lookout while Jeremy Goodale beat 66-year-old Nohema Graber, their Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School.

Her body was found in a Fairfield park in November 2021.

Willard Miller talks to his lawyer Nathan Olson during a hearing on March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa (Kyle Ocker/The Ottumwa Courier via AP/PA) — © Kyle Ocker

Prosecutors said the evidence shows that both Miller and Goodale struck Ms Graber with a bat. Investigators have said the attack was possibly regarding a dispute over grades in Ms Graber’s class.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence between 30 years and life in prison with the possibility of parole as part of an agreement with Miller.

Goodale is scheduled to appear in court later on Tuesday. He had previously agreed to testify against Miller at his trial, which was expected to begin later this week.