Ten wounded in shooting after Denver Nuggets win first NBA title

Denver Police Department investigators at the scene of a mass shooting (David Zalubowski/AP/PA)

Ten people have been wounded in a mass shooting in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the city’s Nuggets team’s first NBA title win.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting happened about 12.30am on Tuesday — about three-and-a-half hours after the game — and three of the injured were in a critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

The male suspect was one of the seven people who suffered injuries believed not to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night.

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time,” police spokesman Doug Schepman said.

“It did occur in the area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”

A small crowd was in the area at the time of the shooting, he said, but had “diminished quite a bit at that point”.

He said the shooting was in an area where a lot of people might have come out of bars after the game.

Police were interviewing witnesses and Mr Schepman described the ongoing investigation “expansive.”