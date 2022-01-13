Ten years on: Irish couple recall Costa Concordia cruise horror that claimed 33 lives

The stricken cruise ship off the island of Giglio in 2012. Credit: Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Ten years on from the Costa Concordia sinking, a Co Tipperary couple have recalled the nightmare of that fateful day.

It was Seamus and Carol Moore’s first ever cruise holiday and would turn out to be their last.

Today, the couple would rather forget their near brush with death as the world marks the tenth anniversary on January 13 of the sinking of the luxury cruise ship off Italy .

Mr Moore pointed out that the tragic January day back in 2012 was in fact Friday the 13th.

The total cost of the disaster — which resulted in the eight-year-old Costa-Carnival cruise ship having to be scrapped — is estimated at €1.5bn.

Thirty three people died off Isola del Giglio on the Tuscan coast – 27 passengers, five crew members and later one member of the salvage team.

The tragedy occurred when the 114,000-tonne ship attempted a sail-by salute past Giglio, an impromptu manoeuvre which had been performed before by the captain, Francesco Schettino, to impress passengers.

Lucky: Costa Concordia passengers Seamus and Carol Moore, from Co Tipperary, arrive home after their rescue

However, it struck an underwater rock, heavily listed onto its side and partially capsized.

Captain Schettino, who quit his ship while 300 passengers were still trapped, was later convicted of manslaughter, shipwreck, abandoning his passengers and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The Moores, who live in Clonmel, chose the Italian cruise break as a special holiday to mark Carol’s 50th birthday. On the night the tragedy unfolded they recalled how they feared for their lives.

“I suppose it is the tenth anniversary and a lot of people have been texting me. But I just want to forget about it. We just want to move on,” Mr Moore said.

“It is ten years ago and we want to leave it there. We just said, ‘look, it is gone — let’s move on’. We don’t want to revisit it. It is a fact of life — it happened.”

Ten years ago, the couple admitted they feared they might not survive as the giant ship suddenly began to capsize.

Mrs Moore said as the liner started to list, her first thought was of their three children.

“I just needed to talk to the kids because I thought we were finished,” she said. “You just wonder, how are you going to get off this ship? Then peace sort of comes over you. You kind of get resigned, and then you think, maybe there’s a bit of hope. So you just keep going.”

Mr Moore added: “The boat listed and everything was crashing one way and then the next.”