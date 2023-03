Top Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, center, leaves an Italian Carabinieri barrack soon after his arrest at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after 30 years on the run

The capture of Italy's most wanted mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, after almost three decades on the run was hailed as "a great victory for the state" by the country's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni. Locals clapped and shook hands with police as Messina Denaro was led away from a private clinic in Palermo that proved his final stop as a free man.