The NI woman helping save children’s lives in Tel Aviv

Former hairdresser tends to Gaza’s young recovering from surgery in bomb shelter

Grateful: Laura Kafif (second from right, back row) with patients and parents at the Sach centre

A woman from Donaghadee is helping save the lives of Gazan Palestinians in the midst of the current bitter conflict in the region.

Laura Kafif, a former hairdresser and part owner of a salon in Bangor, left Northern Ireland for a new life in Tel Aviv after marrying her Israeli husband Boaz.

She now helps run the Save a Child’s Heart (Sach) charity and has been tending to young children from ‘the other side’ who have been recovering from surgery in a bomb shelter in a Tel Aviv suburb.

Over 200 people, including more than 100 women and children, have been killed after fighting broke out following weeks of Israeli Palestinian tension.

Hamas, the Islamic resistance movement which controls the Palestinian territory of Gaza, began firing rockets into east Jerusalem, triggering retaliatory air strikes.

Laura, who has been living in Israel for 20 years, said that to her there is no difference between Jews, Muslims and Christians when it comes to making life-saving heart-surgery available to young children.

“I try to communicate with everybody here, regardless of language, religion and nationality,” she told an American website Israel21c.

“Everyone is here to help the children recover and go home healthy.”

The Co Down native explained that her primary aim is to maintain a calm atmosphere, despite the vicious fighting going on near by, by keeping up a predictable daily routine of medical check ups, play time, communal meals and other activities at the charity’s headquarters.

“With the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic hopefully behind us, we were getting back to some sort of normality, and then we went from that to this,” said Laura, referring to attacks that came far too close to home when Palestinian militants fired 130 missiles at Tel Aviv in retaliation to an Israeli air strike in Gaza.

In Holon, one of the rockets hit a bus just after it had been evacuated. A young girl and two women were injured.

“I try not to show any worry or stress, because that would make the nurses and mothers worry as well.

“I try to explain what they will experience — but most of these children don’t have sirens and bomb shelters at home.”

She added: “Our staff works hard to make sure everybody is okay. It’s difficult for them. The mothers from Gaza are naturally concerned about their families there.”

In the early nights of the conflict everyone involved with Sach slept in the building’s air raid shelter as Holon, south of Tel Aviv, was in the line of fire.

Laura volunteered for Sach, which is a non-profit organisation funded by Israel, after her own son was old enough to attend nursery school.

She works at the Edith Wolfson Medical Centre — the Sach headquarters — which, apart from administrative offices, is also a temporary home for 60 children, mothers, nurses and medical professionals.

“At the moment, the patients from Gaza can’t go home,” said Laura, who has been the humanitarian charity’s ‘house mother’ since 2002.

“It’s an extremely difficult and sad situation. Let’s hope it comes to an end soon and everyone is able to go about their normal daily lives once again.”

Sach, which offers free treatment primarily to children from developing countries who suffer from heart disease and cannot get adequate medical care at home, was founded in 1996.

It doesn’t treat Israeli children, who benefit from health insurance and receive excellent medical care in other hospitals.

Of the Gazan children currently being looked after, one is an infant, another 12 months old and a third six years old.

Two are accompanied by their mothers and another by a grandmother.

Other Muslim patients include a 14-year-old from Kosovo and a one-year-old and six-year-old from Zanzibar.

The staff helped the Muslim youngsters celebrate Ramadan, the month of Islamic fasting, which ended on May 12.

Laura said there were three important words that the children — who are never segregated — understand.

‘Kula’ and ‘kulala’ mean ‘eat’ and ‘rest’ respectively in Swahili, while ‘balagan’ is Hebrew for ‘chaos’ or ‘mess’.

“The job got so much easier after we moved into a purpose-built centre 10 years ago,” said Laura, who’s multi-lingual.

“We normally have up to 25 children at one time here in the house.”