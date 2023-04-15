The ‘patriot’ alleged to have spilled US secrets online

FBI agents wearing body armour and carrying assault rifles take Jack Teixeira into custody (Picture by WCVB-TV via AP) — © AP

When the newly minted member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard returned home from training, his mother took to her flower shop’s Facebook page to express her pride in him.

“Jack is on his way home today, tech school complete, ready to start his career in the Air National Guard,” read the post, dated June 3, 2021. It was accompanied by a photo of a patriotic-themed balloon tied to a mailbox and emblazoned, “Welcome home”.

Patriotic zeal appeared common around Airman 1st Class Jack Teixeira, who followed in the footsteps of family members to join the US military.

The 21-year-old, slim and boyish in photographs taken in his blue dress uniform, was assigned to manage computers and communications systems for the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base.

Investigators now think there’s a more troubling, reckless side to Teixeira — and the fallout is only beginning.

FBI agents clad in body armour and carrying rifles swept across the family residence in Dighton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, arresting Teixeira and charging him with unauthorised removal of classified national defence information, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

Video captured by news helicopters circling over the family home showed Teixeira at one point holding his hands behind his head under the watch of law enforcement personnel, before he was led away while wearing red athletic shorts and a T-shirt.

He has been identified as the suspected leaker of hundreds of photographs of highly classified military documents that have proliferated across the internet over the past week.

The leak, probably the military’s largest in at least a decade, revealed secrets about everything from gaps in Ukrainian air defences to the specifics of how the US spies on allies.

Teixeira, who used online handles that include ‘Jackthedripper’ and ‘TheExcaliburEffect’, posted the images to Discord, a chat platform popular with gamers, people familiar with the case said. Some Discord members showed video footage of Teixeira shouting racist and antisemitic slurs before firing a rifle.

Like some others interviewed for this story, they spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The arrest appeared to bring to an end a week-long mystery that both law enforcement officials and internet sleuths had attempted to unravel.

The photos included clues, with items in the background that included a Boston Red Sox hat and hunting magazines.

While Teixeira was relatively inexperienced in the military, he had access to highly classified military intelligence through a Defence Department computer network known as the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System, said a US official familiar with the matter. The system would have allowed him to read and potentially print classified documents, though there are guidelines to handle those in accordance with the law.

Teixeira was mobilised for active duty last autumn, said Nahaku McFadden, a spokesperson for the US National Guard Bureau. It is not uncommon for troops in the National Guard to receive such orders to fill the need for specialised jobs, but since he was on active duty at the time of the alleged disclosures, he is subject to additional punishment under the military justice system.

A friend described Teixeira as patriotic, a devout Catholic and a libertarian with an interest in guns and doubts about America’s future. He said he met Teixeira before 2020 on a Discord server focused on guns and libertarian politics, and bonded over their shared interest in Glock handguns and Catholicism.

Later, the friend joined a new Discord server that Teixeira had started called Thug Shaker Central, which became home to about a group of two dozen people, including many teenagers.

Teixeira was a “pretty normal guy” outside the server, said the friend, who met him in person. He had a “slight temper” and was “more of a mentor than a leader.”

The friend said Teixeira started sharing classified documents around February 2022, at the beginning of the war in Ukraine, which he saw as a “depressing” battle between “two countries that should have more in common than keeping them apart”. ​

Another member of the server eventually shared the documents on another server, leading to their spread across the internet.

Teixeira didn’t seek to undermine national security but hoped to teach the younger members of the Discord group “a better view of the issue the only way he knew how,” the friend said.

Other members of Teixeira’s server said he referenced US government raids at Ruby Ridge in Idaho and in Waco, Texas — events with deep resonance among right-wing, anti-government extremists.

For the Teixeira family, the alleged spilling of military secrets appears at odds with decades of military service.

The airman’s stepfather, Thomas Dufault, retired after a 34-year military career as a master sergeant with the same unit, the 102nd Intelligence Wing, in a 2019 ceremony at Joint Base Cape Cod, according to public records and photographs..

Teixeira’s mother, Dawn Dufault, for years worked for nonprofit organisations supporting veterans, including the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund and Home for Our Troops, and briefly for the Massachusetts Department of Veterans Services, according to her LinkedIn profile. Since 2017, she has focused on her flower business.

A profile for Teixeira on Steam, another service popular with gamers, includes a profile image of a man holding a rifle that crops out the head. Teixeira used the handle ‘TheExcaliburEffect’ on the site, and featured a famous but unattributed quote:

“Beware the quiet man. For while others speak, he watched. And while others act, he plans. And when they finally rest . . . he strikes.”

