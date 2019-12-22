Thirteen injured in shooting at Chicago house party

Four people were critically injured.

Police at the scene of the shooting in Chicago (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Thirteen people have been injured in a shooting at a memorial party in Chicago, police have said.

Four people were left critically injured in the incident at a residential property on the city’s South Side in the early hours of Sunday.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute at the party, which was being held to honour the life of a man killed in April, Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said. The first shots were fired just after 12.30am.

The victims range in age between 16 and 48 and suffered “different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies”, Mr Waller added.

It looked like they were just shooting randomly at people as they exited the partyFred Waller, Chief of Patrol

He said two people were being questioned, one of whom had been arrested with a weapon, while the other was wounded.

Mr Waller said police had recovered a revolver.

“It looked like they were just shooting randomly at people as they exited the party,” he said.

Mr Waller described three different shooting scenes at the residential location in the city’s Englewood neighbourhood.

The shooting started inside, and then more shots were fired as people began spilling out of the house.

Shots were also fired at a third location nearby.

He described the shooting as an “isolated incident”.

The incident comes as the city has been on the verge of ending 2019 with sizeable drops in shootings and homicides for the third straight year.

The declines have happened citywide, including in historically high-crime areas, although Chicago still has more violent crime than New York and Los Angeles.

Police have credited Chicago’s drop in crime to the use of technology used to predict where shootings might occur, while experts also credit anti-violence programs offering jobs and gang conflict mediation.