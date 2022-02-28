‘This is where we should be at the moment – God has given us peace’: NI missionaries in Ukraine determined to help

A married couple from Northern Ireland working as missionaries in Ukraine have said they are determined to stay to help during the Russian invasion.

Timothy and Rhoda Sloan have been based in the north western town of Lutsk since 2002.

The area had been among the first parts of the country to be attacked by Russian forces.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster radio programme, Timothy said he had first heard a bomb going off after he left his apartment on Thursday morning.

Within half an hour as he drove to work he said around a further five bombs had exploded.

Rhoda said there was no doubt they would be staying, believing they were meant to be there to help. "We feel this is where we should be at the moment – God has given us peace,” she said.

Their work typically involves feeding and hosting bible classes to around 80-100 children twice a day.

The town is close to the Polish border, and Timothy said many trying to flee had been left stuck in traffic for days.

He added: “We have been here from 2002, we don’t feel we’re doing anything extraordinary. We’re doing what God would want us to do and what would be a help for the people.

"Our doors are open from 9am to 9pm at the hall and we announced yesterday that we will serve free meals for the military.”

He described how territorial police have been on the lookout for Russian saboteurs in the town, with some seen putting markings on buildings to signpost them as a target.

Last Thursday, they couple also spoke of their fears of what was to come in an email to the Church of Scotland congregation, Mossneuk Parish Church.

“This is quite possibly our last means of correspondence for some time. War is imminent and the consequences dreadful,” they said in the email.

“A state of emergency has been declared and this will be followed by martial law. Young Ukrainian men from 16 years of age are being called up to serve in the military and Ukrainians are being given the right to carry arms.

"A major cyberattack is happening just now as we write which has affected Ukrainian banks as well as government websites.

“Ukrainian citizens are being asked to urgently leave Russia and our local currency is in free fall.”

Voicing their determination to help, they said: “Rhoda and I are not leaving - how can we? As an elder in the Church, my responsibility is to shepherd at all times. It would be a terrible testimony to get up and leave the Lutsk believers.

“We have been preparing for this day.

“Rhoda and I have bought in generators, fuel, food etc as we would like to turn the Gospel Hall into a place of shelter to accommodate and feed the assembly believers who will face many a hardship. God is about to give us a great opportunity to show our Christian faith practically and reach out into our community with the Gospel.

“Rhoda and I may have to move out of our apartment as we are close to the Lutsk military airfield and on the 14th floor of our apartment block, we have the central headquarters of the SBO - the Ukrainian secret police.

“As we close, the military jets can be heard overhead and we covet your prayers!”

Meanwhile, fresh measures to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion are likely to be introduced, the Defence Secretary has hinted.

The UK Government has come under pressure to act. Ben Wallace said on Monday that the move to allow immediate family members to join Ukrainians settled in the UK is only a "first step" as Vladimir Putin's assault continued.

Mr Wallace dismissed the Russian president putting his nuclear forces on heightened alert as being a part of the Kremlin's "battle of rhetoric" rather than a real threat.

With western sanctions biting, the Russian central bank was forced to sharply raise its key interest rate to save the rouble from collapse as the war worsened the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The UK Government announced the relaxation of visa rules for immediate family members of Ukrainians settled in the UK after coming under intense criticism over the weekend.

But Labour called for ministers to immediately extend the opportunity to wider relatives before setting out a "broader sanctuary route" to help other Ukrainians.

Mr Wallace said he does not doubt the UK would go further to match the "very generous" schemes that have helped in other conflicts.

He said it was not yet clear whether the European Union's approach would be to support refugees on the border, with the hope they would be able to return to Ukraine soon.

But he added that the UK response would be discussed at a Cobra meeting on Monday.