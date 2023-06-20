Those on board submersible in dive to Titanic have roughly 40 hours of air left, says US Coast Guard

Rory Golden (51), from Dublin, who has dived twice to the wreck of the Titanic.

This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company’s Titan submersible (OceanGate Expeditions, AP)

The five people inside a submersible that went missing during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic have roughly 40 hours of breathable air left, Captain Jamie Frederick of the US Coast Guard has said.

Captain Jamie Frederick of the US Coast Guard said there were around 40 hours of breathable air left aboard the submersible, named Titan, which lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John's, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

Speaking at a press conference in Boston on Tuesday, Capt Frederick said: "So, first of all, it's an estimate, right?

"We know from the data we were using, a starting point was 96 hours.

"We know at this point we're approximately about 40/41 hours (of oxygen left)."

He added: "We know there's about 40 hours of breathable air left, based on that initial report."

It comes as rescue teams are continuing the search for the submersible tourist vessel which went missing this week during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck.

Rory Golden is the first Irish diver to visit the wreckage of the Titanic and he is on board the ship that launched the submersible.

A spokesperson for the Belfast Titanic Society said earlier on Tuesday that they are “very concerned” about everyone potentially in danger and their thoughts are with those on board and their friends and family.

“We have been in touch with Rory Golden to pass on our thoughts at this time and we understand he is safe on board their ship atop,” the spokesperson added.

“Rory says he is well. They are concentrating on the rescue effort at international level and his communications are restricted due to keeping bandwith open for the rescue efforts.”

Independent.ie has reported that along with a British billionaire explorer, one of the other people on board the missing vessel has family living in Ireland.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, believed to be the pilot of the missing Titanic tourism sub, has family in Cork.

Read more Search continues for submersible with British billionaire among five onboard

The renowned French diver (77) has a grandson still being educated in the city, as well as two adult children. His son was recently with him on a research trip in the United States.

The gentle and generous scientist gave a talk at University College Cork on his Titanic work in October 2019, just before Covid, with all proceeds going to the benefit of his grandson’s school.

He was quoted at the time as saying: “Whether you are 11 metre or 11 kilometres down, if something bad happens, the result is the same.

“When you’re in very deep water, you’re dead before you realise that something is happening, so it’s just not a problem.”

Locator map of Titanic shipwreck

The US Coastguard are in a race against time to find the vessel, which may just have 50 to 70 hours of air left, according to authorities.

It was just above the shipwreck when communications went down.

OceanGate Expeditions said: "We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely. Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families. We are working toward the safe return of the crew members."

Guests are believed to pay around $250,000 (around £195,000) to see the Titanic wreck which lies 12,500ft beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.

On Tuesday morning, the UK Ministry of Defence indicated that NATO's submarine rescue system (NSRS) may not be able to reach the submersible as "the depths of water involved greatly exceed" those at which it can safely operate.

An NSRS submersible, used to rescue stricken submarine crew, can operate at 610m, while a remotely operated vehicle can go to depths of 1km.

The Titanic wreck is much deeper at 3,800m.

The search is underway

British billionaire and famous explorer Hamish Hamish Harding is among the five people trapped on the submarine, alongside Pakistani business advisor Shahzada Dawood and his son, who also reside in the UK.

The family of Shahzada Dawood, who serves on the board for Prince's Trust International, said: "Our son Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, had embarked on a journey to visit the remnants of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean.

"As of now, contact has been lost with their submerisible craft and there is limited information available."

New 3D scans of the Titanic lying at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean were published recently. Photo: Atlantic Productions/Magellan

A writer who took the Titanic submersible trip last year said he feels "optimistic" for the missing OceanGate craft.

Mike Reiss told BBC Breakfast communication was also lost during his dive down to the Titanic.

Mr Reiss said: "I'm optimistic just because I know the logistics of it. And I know really again, how vast the ocean is, and how very tiny the craft is.

He added: "So the idea is, if it's down at the bottom, I don't know how anyone's going to be able to access it, much less bring it back up.

"There is a hope that it's at, or near, the surface.

"I did three separate dives. I did one dive to the Titanic and two more off the coast of New York.

"Every time they lost communication and again, this is not a shoddy ship or anything."

Search for submersible tourist vessel near Titanic wreck

However, an expert on the history of the Titanic has said he is "very worried about the souls" on board the missing submersible.

Tim Maltin, an author, historian and TV presenter said the tourists were in a difficult situation.

Mr Maltin said on BBC Breakfast: "If it's near the Titanic it would be easier to find, but the problem is of course you can't do a ship-to-ship transfer even, the pressure is absolutely intense.

"It's nearly two miles miles down, it's pitch black.

"So I also am very, very worried about the souls who are on board."

He added: "I think they're quite brave people who have been down there, but equally they know the risks but no one expects it to go wrong on your dive."