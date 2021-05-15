Thousands of Palestinians flee homes as Israel intensifies its assault on Hamas

Death toll mounts as violence spreads despite international ceasefire efforts

Palestinian paramedics evacuate an injured protester during clashes with Israeli army soldiers at the northern entrance of the West Bank city of Ramallah. Credit: AP

Thousands of Palestinians have fled their homes as Israel barraged the northern Gaza Strip with tank fire and air strikes, killing a family of six in their house and heavily damaging other neighbourhoods in what it said was an operation to clear militant tunnels.

As international efforts at a ceasefire stepped up, Israel appeared to be looking to inflict intensified damage on the Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip and has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel.

The Gaza violence increasingly spilled over into turmoil elsewhere.

Across the West Bank, Palestinians held their most widespread protests since 2017, with hundreds in at least nine towns burning tyres and throwing stones at Israeli troops.

Soldiers opening fire killed six, according to Palestinian health officials, while a seventh Palestinian was killed as he tried to stab an Israeli soldier.

Within Israel, communal violence erupted for a fourth night.

Jewish and Arab mobs clashed in the flashpoint town of Lod, even after additional security forces were deployed.

In Gaza, the toll from the fighting rose to 122 killed, including 31 children and 20 women, with 900 wounded, according to the Health Ministry.

The Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups have confirmed 20 deaths in their ranks, though Israel says that number is much higher. Seven people have been killed in Israel, including a six-year-old boy and a soldier.

Israel called up 9,000 reservists on Thursday to join its troops massed at the Gaza border, and an army spokesman spoke of a possible ground assault into the densely populated territory, though he gave no timetable.

A day later, there was no sign of an incursion. But before dawn yesterday, tanks deployed on the border and warplanes carried out an intense barrage on the northern end of the Gaza Strip.

Rafat Tanani, his pregnant wife and four children, aged seven and under, were killed after an Israeli warplane reduced their four-storey apartment building to rubble in the town of Beit Lahia, residents said.

Four strikes hit the building at 11pm, just before the family went to sleep, Rafat’s brother Fadi said. The building’s owner and his wife were also killed.

“It was a massacre,” said Sadallah Tanani, another relative. “My feelings are indescribable.”

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman, said the operation involved tank fire and air strikes, aimed at destroying a tunnel network beneath Gaza City that the military refers to as “the Metro”, used by militants to evade surveillance and air strikes.

“As always, the aim is to strike military targets and to minimise collateral damage and civilian casualties,” he said. “Unlike our elaborate efforts to clear civilian areas before we strike high-rise or large buildings inside Gaza, that wasn’t feasible this time.”

When the sun rose, residents streamed out of the area in pick-up trucks, on donkeys and on foot, taking pillows, blankets, pots and pans and bread.

“We were terrified for our children, who were screaming and shaking,” said Hedaia Maarouf, who fled with her extended family of 19 people, including 13 children.