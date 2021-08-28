Three Britons are killed as fears grow for safety of NI citizens in Afghanistan

I will move heaven and earth to get people out of the country, vows PM

Two Britons and the child of a British national have been confirmed fatalities in the Kabul airport attack as fears grow for the safety of Northern Ireland citizens in Afghanistan.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab last night confirmed the deaths and said a further two people were injured in the attack which has killed 95 people.

The suicide bombing was claimed by ISIS-K, an offshoot of the so-called Islamic State group.

Mr Raab said: “These were innocent people and it is a tragedy that as they sought to bring their loved ones to safety in the UK they were murdered by cowardly terrorists.”

Last night Boris Johnson said he will “shift heaven and earth” to get people out of Afghanistan after August 31.

The Prime Minister said he felt “a great sense of regret” about those left behind in Afghanistan, as the evacuation process enters its final stages.

He said: “I think what their loss really underlines is the urgency of getting on and concluding Operation Pitting in the way that we are, and also underlines the bravery of our armed services, our troops, everybody else involved.”

The PM admitted: “Of course, as we come down to the final hours of the operation there will sadly be people who haven’t got through, people who might qualify. What I would say to them is that we will shift heaven and earth to help them get out, we will do whatever we can in the second phase.”

The British death toll comes as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said yesterday he is seeking urgent clarification from the UK Government about people from Northern Ireland who remain in Afghanistan.

It is understood the child who died was a teenager, while those injured are an adult British national and an Afghan child with a British family.

The UK has entered the final stages of its Kabul evacuation and no more people will be called to the airport to leave, the Ministry of Defence has said.

However, Sir Jeffrey has expressed concerns over British citizens who have not yet been evacuated. He also said he would be raising cases of Irish citizens from Northern Ireland who are believed still to be in the country with the Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

“Whilst I understand absolutely the need to protect our armed forces and the civilian staff who are working at Kabul Airport, I am concerned that perhaps there remain British citizens who haven’t yet been transported, evacuated out of Kabul,” he told the BBC.

He stressed he would be seeking clarity on the issue with the Foreign Office and the Home Office — including addressing cases involving Northern Ireland citizens — some of whom work for NGOs, charities, or carrying out humanitarian work.

“I hope that by now they are in the airport compound and will be transported home but those are matters that we need to clarify,” added Sir Jeffrey.

Sir Jeffrey said that it was his understanding yesterday that Irish citizens from here have not yet been evacuated.

Meanwhile, the Republic had withdrawn all of its diplomats and military personnel from Afghanistan on Thursday, and a total of 36 Irish citizens have been evacuated.

Sixty Irish citizens, as well as a further 15 Afghan citizens with Irish residency remain.

As well as the British casualties, officials have said at least 13 US troops and 60 Afghan nationals were killed — and more than 150 people were injured — in the attack.