Three injured after ‘iceberg wall’ collapses at US Titanic museum

Three people have been hospitalised after an ice wall collapsed. (Picture: Titanic Museum Attraction).

Three people have been hospitalised in the United States after a wall of ice collapsed on them at a Titanic Museum.

Billed as the largest Titanic museum in the world, the Titanic Museum Attraction venue in Tennessee features a half scale replica of the vessel hitting a wall of ice which visitors can touch.

A statement from the owners on Facebook stated that on Monday the iceberg wall collapsed and injured three people were taken to hospital.

“At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries, and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all who were affected, including the first-responders,” the statement read.

The museum was immediately closed after the incident but reopened on Tuesday.

“The iceberg wall does not currently exist, and the affected area has been blocked off, for the time being. We anticipate it will take at least four weeks for the iceberg to rebuild,” the owners added.

“The safety of our guests and team members is always top of mind. Our maintenance professionals are in the process of reevaluating our quality and safety guidelines and we’ll make all modifications, as necessary, to proactively ensure the well-being of all who experience Titanic Museum Attraction.”

CNN report that the Pigeon Forge Fire Department arrived at the museum at 8.11pm on Monday after a report of “a traumatic incident”.

One patient was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Centre in Knoxville with the other two taken by ambulance to LeConte Medical Centre in Sevierville.

Their conditions have not been released at this stage.