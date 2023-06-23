Titan submersible: What is an implosion and why did it happen?

The Titan submersible had five people on board: (from left) OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada

All five people onboard the submersible died in the vessel’s catastrophic implosion (OceanGate Expeditions/ PA)

The story of the five men that went missing underwater on Sunday during a voyage to the Titanic wreck, has gripped the world this week.

On Thursday, the US Coast Guard announced that the worst case scenario had likely taken place, in that the Titan submersible suffered a "catastrophic implosion” which would have killed all those onboard instantly.

The Belfast Telegraph has taken a look at what causes such a vessel to implode, and what could happen next in this tragic tale.

What is an implosion?

An implosion, by the simplest dictionary definition, is the process in which an object is destroyed by violently collapsing inwards on itself.

It is essentially an explosion in reverse, and a ‘catastrophic implosion’ literally means breaking into pieces and small fragments.

Professor Stefano Brizzolara, an expert in marine autonomy an robotics, told ABC News that this is where "the hull" comes in — it's the main body of a ship or vessel and the Titan's is made from carbon fibre and titanium.

Carbon fibre is an unusual material for a deep-sea submersible because it is far weaker than solid steel or titanium.

For context, navy submarines use high-strength steel or titanium alloys.

The ocean specialist that said carbon-reinforced plastic collapses "catastrophically" and “this is because the material is not ductile like metal alloys; therefore it 'catastrophically' implodes."

Why did the Titan implode?

The Titan’s communications with land broke down about one hour and 45 minutes into its underwater expedition, when the sub was probably close to the bottom of its dive.

At that depth, any object – including a human body – is subject to a water pressure more than 300 times stronger than the pressure Earth's atmosphere exerts on us every day.

On the surface, we only need to withstand 14.7 lbs per square inch (Psi) of pressure, whereas the Titan had to withstand 5,500 psi.

The craft was designed to survive this level of pressure, with two strong titanium domes at either end of the hull linked by a five-inch-thick cylinder of carbon fibre.

Reports say that it was subjected to rigorous safety checks before every dive to make sure there were no defects or faults in the hull.

OceanGate founder Stockton Rush – one of the men that died on the Titan – apparently believed that carbon fibre was more feasible for deep-sea diving than commonly credited.

Unlike metal, it is naturally buoyant beyond 2,000m, meaning the Titan could be far lighter and cheaper than previous subs.

The Titan was equipped with a "real-time hull health monitoring system" to offset this weaker material, that could, in theory, detect any deformations, cracks, or other faults rapidly enough for the crew to attempt an emergency ascent.

However, if even one part of the hull fails and lets in a little bit of water, at such great depths, the pressure would be so great, and the velocity of the incoming liquid so fast, that the catastrophic implosion could take place within just a fraction of a millisecond.

That is according to Aileen Maria Marty, a former US Naval officer and professor at Florida International University.

“The entire thing would have collapsed before the individuals inside would even realise that there was a problem,” she told CNN. “Ultimately, among the many ways in which we can pass, that’s painless.”

Submersible lost on dive to Titanic suffered 'catastrophic implosion' – US Coast Guard

Chairman of the US-based Manned Underwater Vehicles Committee, William Kohnen, said the implosion of the Titan submersible was likely caused by "instability".

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Kohnen said: "Clearly, something disturbed the pressure hull.

"If you've ever held a balloon and it just pops, if you just hold it lightly... something happened.”

Earlier in the programme, Guillermo Sohnlein, co-founder of OceanGate Expeditions, was asked about the potential cause of the implosion.

He said: "Anyone who operates in that depth of the ocean, whether it is human-rated submersibles or robotic submersibles, knows the risks of operating under such pressure and that at any given moment, on any mission, with any vessel, you run the risk of this kind of implosion."

What will happen in the search effort now?

The bodies of the five passengers aboard the Titanic sub may never be recovered from the Atlantic, according to the US Coast Guard and many ocean experts.

“This is an incredibly unforgiving environment out there on the sea floor. The debris is consistent with the catastrophic implosion of the vessel. We will continue to work and search the area down there but I don’t have an answer on prospects at this time,” said Rear Admiral John Mauger.

He added: “This is an incredibly complex operating environment on the sea floor over two miles beneath the surface.”

The Coast Guard says that ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) will remain in place, but that the rescue effort will begin to pull back equipment over the next 48 hours.

The Rear Admiral said that sonar buoys had been in the water for the past 72 hours and that they had not picked up any evidence of an implosion, suggesting that it had happened early on in the dive.