Titanic sub: ‘Last ditch’ rescue vessel with heavy machinery currently on journey to reach missing men

The Titan submersible has five people on board: (from left) OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada

A specialist rescue vessel has now been tasked to help find the missing Titanic wreckage voyagers that have not made contact with land since Sunday.

Heavy machinery and supplies were loaded onto the Horizon Artic, which set sail shortly after 12am today from where the OceanGate expedition left on Saturday – St John’s in Newfoundland, off the coast of Canada.

According to The Daily Mail, at the docks, a man who claimed to be on standby to travel with the vessel said: “There's enough air and water assets right now that they're not letting anybody else go right now. There's only so much you can do on the surface.

“This is the last kick at it. This is the last chance. There's no other chance other than this ROV (underwater vehicle).”

The rescue vessel’s journey will take 15 hours to reach the search zone around the Titanic shipwreck, roughly 400 miles out to sea, just as the five men in the lost submersible begin to exhaust their last hours of oxygen.

Rescuers continuing to search for the craft are hopeful that new underwater ‘banging’ noises are “signs of life”.

In a statement on Twitter, the US Coast Guard said: "Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue.

"Additionally, the data from the P-3 aircraft has been shared with our U.S. Navy experts for further analysis which will be considered in future search plans."

The five people inside the submersible have until approximately 11am on Thursday (BST) before their emergency oxygen runs out, Captain Jamie Frederick of the US Coast Guard has said.

It usually serves as a tourist or research vessel, with guests believed to pay around $250,000 (around £195,000) to see the Titanic wreck, which lies 12,500ft beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Explorers Club, which two of the people on board are members of, shared an upbeat message on Wednesday morning.

President Richard Garriot de Cayeux said in a statement: “There is cause for hope, that based on data from the field, we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site.

“They precisely understand the experienced personnel and tech we can help deploy… We believe they are doing everything possible with all the resources they have.”

Mr Garriot de Cayeux said they are ready to provide the UK-based Magellan’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV) that is certified to travel as deep as 6,000 metres.

An internal email from the Explorers Club president reads: "It is being reported that at 2 a.m. local time on site that sonar detected potential ‘tapping sounds’ at the location, implying crew may be alive and signaling.”

The Boston Coast Guard, which is leading the search effort, hasn't yet commented on the nature of the sounds.

Meanwhile, US media outlet Rolling Stone reported an internal US government memo said “banging” was detected by Canadian search aircraft in 30-minute intervals on Wednesday.

British billionaire and famous explorer Hamish Harding is among the five people trapped on the submarine, alongside Pakistani-British business advisor Shahzada Dawood and his son, who also reside in the UK.

Search continues for Titanic tourist submarine missing in Atlantic with five people aboard

It is understood the King is being kept informed of the search efforts, as Shahzada Dawood is a long-time supporter of The Prince’s Trust International and The British Asian Trust, both of which are charities founded by Charles.

French veteran pilot and diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet and chief executive and founder of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush are also on the vessel, according to reports.

Mr Nargeolet has family in Cork, including a grandson being educated in the city and two adult children.

CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, which owns the submersible, Stockton Rush, is also on board.

The submersible was reported overdue on Monday but contact was lost 1 hour 45 minutes into its dive on Sunday afternoon, the coast guard said.

Irish oil executive Oisin Fanning, who has previously made the OceanGate voyage himself, expressed confidence in the Titan crew and said "there's a very good chance they will be found”.

Onboard the Titan submersible's trip to the Titanic with OceanGate that is now subject of frantic search

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he had been on the submersible with Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush.

"The two guys on the sub currently, Paul and Stockton, are both consummate professionals," he said.

"I mean, to be honest, if I was in trouble, I'd want to be on a sub with them.

"They will be conserving energy from day one. So I wouldn't be surprised if the action lasts a lot longer because they'll know exactly what to do.

"I mean, you're talking about people who have dived to the Titanic alone 38, 40 times - you know, their careers (are) about diving."

They will be advising the people on board with them "not to panic", he added.

"I think there's a very good chance they will be found. These are not fly-by-nighters, these are very highly professional people."

However, retired navy rear admiral Chris Parry told LBC: "I'm afraid the odds are vanishingly small.”

He said that without an "emitting signal" from the vessel, it will be "impossible" to find them in the timescale.